Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SecureWorks Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-06 pm EDT
10.82 USD   -4.33%
04:14pSECUREWORKS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pSECUREWORKS : Q&A with Team Cybersecurity 101, 4th Place in Recent Secureworks Security Games
PU
06/29INSIDER BUY : Secureworks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

SecureWorks : Q&A with Team Cybersecurity 101, 4th Place in Recent Secureworks Security Games

07/06/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Q&A with Team Cybersecurity 101, 4th Place in Recent Secureworks Security Games Team ranks high in security games competition with choose-your-own-adventure premise that educates non-tech career fields on cybersecurity safety and literacy.Wednesday, July 6, 2022By: Stacy Leidwinger, VP of Portfolio Marketing

When tasked to create a game that introduces cybersecurity literacy concepts in an engaging way, Javel Rowe recalled a friend's wish for cybersecurity information tailored for their career field without the window dressing of tech-heavy language.

So, Rowe submitted Cybersecurity 101, a choose-your-own-adventure game that introduces people without a technical background to cybersecurity concepts. His submission took fourth place in the Secureworks® Cybersecurity Literacy Challenge.

The challenge was an 8-week competition borne out of partnership between Secureworks and the Devpost community and platform which awarded $30,000 in total prizes to winners and saw 350 registrants.

Judges enjoyed Cybersecurity 101 for its varied player profile types and the easy flow of gameplay.

"This game was just fabulous. It was beautifully set out, clear and accessible to use. You could easily identify the flow of the game and steps you had to follow, with clear cyber literacy questions and answers presented throughout. It was a joy to test and play. I look forward to seeing the rest of the profile types built and see the game progress more!" said a contest judge.

The Secureworks editorial team sat down with Rowe recently to discuss his game. This Q&A is the fourth in a series of interviews that share some insights on our Cybersecurity Literacy Challenge winners, their projects, and what they hope other players can learn from their work.

Q. What is your background in game development and/or in cybersecurity?

Javel Rowe: My background in game development is pretty minimal. I've only worked on a basic version of Dino Run and a choose your adventure game for a course I did in college. For cybersecurity, I had an amazing lecturer for a Computer Security course in college that introduced me to a lot of concepts and I'm currently studying for the Security+ cert.

Q. What was your inspiration for the game?

Javel Rowe: I was inspired by a conversation I had with a friend about how complicated cybersecurity seems to them. Their problem was that there's a lot of content about cybersecurity out there, but it doesn't feel as if anything was tailored specifically to non-tech career fields.

Q. What aspect of security do you hope your game will teach the public?

Javel Rowe: I hope that my game will teach the public some basic steps they can take right now to increase their protection. There are more advanced techniques, but I believe small steps such as setting up two-factor authentication, not clicking strange links and others can make a huge difference.

Check out Cybersecurity 101 here: Cybersecurity 101 for everyone

You Might also Like

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 06 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2022 20:13:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SECUREWORKS CORP.
04:14pSECUREWORKS : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4)
PU
04:14pSECUREWORKS : Q&A with Team Cybersecurity 101, 4th Place in Recent Secureworks Security Ga..
PU
06/29INSIDER BUY : Secureworks
MT
06/26SECUREWORKS : at Cantor Fitzgerald Technology Conference
PU
06/24SECUREWORKS CORP.(NASDAQGS : SCWX) dropped from Russell 2000 Defensive Index
CI
06/24SECUREWORKS CORP.(NASDAQGS : SCWX) dropped from Russell 2000 Value-Defensive Index
CI
06/23INSIDER BUY : Secureworks
MT
06/22SecureWorks Shares Rise as Major Shareholder Neil Gagnon Buys More Stock
MT
06/21SECUREWORKS CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
06/21INSIDER BUY : Secureworks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SECUREWORKS CORP.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 482 M - -
Net income 2023 -111 M - -
Net cash 2023 156 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -8,57x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 960 M 960 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,67x
EV / Sales 2024 1,57x
Nbr of Employees 2 351
Free-Float 11,0%
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SecureWorks Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 11,31 $
Average target price 12,88 $
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy K. Thomas Director
Paul M. Parrish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Pamela Daley Independent Director
Mark J. Hawkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP.-29.18%960
ACCENTURE PLC-33.62%174 058
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-13.96%148 456
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-13.53%88 763
INFOSYS LIMITED-21.81%78 084
SNOWFLAKE INC.-54.27%49 271