Tokyo, Japan, May 22, 2024 - Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, has today announced that Tokyo-headquartered Sansan Inc. has deployed Secureworks Taegis™ XDR and Taegis ManagedXDR to enhance its cybersecurity posture and reduce risk. As the volume of cyber threats continues to escalate in Japan, Sansan wanted to work with a partner that would strengthen its threat detection capabilities across its cloud environment.

Sansan, a DX service provider, empowers individuals to "create innovation from encounters" within their professional network. The company's sales-focused solution has 82.4% of the business card management market (*) in Japan and works with 9,000 companies (*1) around the world to share contacts, facilitating referrals and sales. Sansan hosts a person's business connections via its cloud service and uses data science to examine the patterns of how people do business to fuel product innovation and business outcomes. As the guardian of so much personal data, Sansan has made cybersecurity a premise of its overall business operations.

"Our business is based on trust. Over 9,000 customers entrust us with valuable data to enhance their professional lives, and we take this responsibility very seriously. Equally, we must balance security with business productivity - cybersecurity should accelerate, not inhibit, our business," said Mr. Kenta Sato, Information Security Management Group lead. "That's why we selected Secureworks. They combined their advance detection capabilities with a deep understanding of our business model to bolster our cyber resiliency through improved defense. For example, before Secureworks, we saw the use of unauthorized IDs increase. Now with Taegis XDR we can detect malicious behavior and prevent foul use before it impacts the business."

Secureworks Taegis monitors thousands of endpoints located at the company's headquarters and other locations, as well as Infrastructure-as-a-Service and Software-as-a-Service such as AWS and AzureAD. With the volume of telemetry coming from these systems, Sansan ran the risk of alert fatigue and potentially missing severe alerts. However, Taegis's AI-powered capabilities mean that false positives are automatically filtered out, empowering Sansan to cut through the noise, thereby reducing its time to respond to critical cyber events and enhance its cyber defenses.

"Sansan is a forward-thinking, innovative company with big ambitions. To deliver on its mission, it must have a trusted approach in protecting its customer data. Taegis ManagedXDR is a 24/7 MDR offering that enables them to scale their team, accessing global security expertise when they need it. We are honoured to be working with them," commented Yuji Hirokawa, Regional Director, Japan.

