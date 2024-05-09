Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2024 - Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that SoftBank Corp. (SoftBank) will deliver its managed security services utilizing Secureworks Taegis™ XDR. The partnership paves the way for Softbank to expand its services portfolio, amplify value delivery to customers and streamline operations to drive profitability.

SoftBank is a telecommunication company headquartered in Tokyo that works with organizations around the world. Companies across Japan continue to invest in cloud and other new technologies to bolster their digital transformation, increasing their exposure to cyber threats. With escalating numbers of cyberattacks in Japan and median dwell times for ransomware decreasing to less than 24 hours, businesses are seeking to increase their investment in cybersecurity to improve their cyber resiliency.

To ensure companies can successfully navigate this challenge, Secureworks Taegis will be a key solution for SoftBank's security analysts. Powered by petabytes of threat data, AI and human intelligence, Taegis has enabled SoftBank to easily implement and integrate its solution for customers looking to maximize their existing investment, whilst benefitting from a managed security service. Working in partnership with Secureworks, SoftBank empowers customers to quickly scale up their cyber programs and mitigate cyber risk.

"Our customers are at the forefront of their industries, working to shape the future. Their rapid pace of innovation requires advanced cybersecurity solutions to protect their IP, stakeholder data and business operations," said Hironori Nakano, Vice President, Enterprise Product & Business Strategy Division, SoftBank Corp. "As threat actors evolve their techniques, our cybersecurity services powered by Secureworks Taegis enables customers to detect, investigate and respond to cyberattacks faster and more effectively than previously possible."

SoftBank plans to expand its managed security offering by incorporating more ingestion data and leveraging the configurability of Secureworks Taegis to customize its services, enabling it to meet individual customer's unique needs at scale.

"SoftBank is continually pioneering technologies that allow their customers to innovate and seize new market opportunities. Cybersecurity is core to that ethos," said Yuji Hirowaka, Regional Director, Secureworks. "As SoftBank extends its cybersecurity services, Taegis' architecture will enable it to adapt and scale its solutions according to their customers' individual needs, opening up new industries and market opportunities as they expand domestically and internationally. To power their new managed security service is a significant honor and a validation of our go-to-market strategy in Japan."

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of thousands of organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.