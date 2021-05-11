SecureWorks : Three Secureworks Channel Leaders Featured on CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel List

Secureworks Channel Chief Maureen Perrelli Also Recognized on CRN's Women of the Channel Power 100 List

ATLANTA, Ga. - May 11, 2021 - Secureworks® (NASDAQ:SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer; Catherine Bramlett, senior global channel program manager; and Rebecca Cauffman, global distribution leader, to the highly respected Women of the Channel list for 2021. This annual list recognizes the unique strengths, vision and achievements of female leaders in the IT channel and celebrates these exceptional women for their leadership, dedication and channel advocacy.

Maureen Perrelli, a CRN 2021 Channel Chief honoree, achieved the additional distinction of being included in the Women of the Channel Power 100 Award, which honors an elite group of executives who have gone above and beyond, inspiring their peers through their leadership and unwavering commitment to the success of their partners, companies, and the entire IT channel.

In less than a year, Maureen and her team oversaw the creation and development of Secureworks' Global Partner Program from conception to design to implementation. Since its launch in May 2020, Secureworks has delivered a global partner program that encompasses referral, resell and managed security services, with Secureworks support and expertise, to grow our mutual business together. Earlier this year, the Secureworks global partner program was honored with a 5-Star Rating in the 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide.

The program was supported internally and externally by Catherine Bramlett who built a formalized onboarding process to ensure new partners have the resources to succeed with the Secureworks partner program. Rebecca Cauffman led the transformation of Secureworks' partner program to a global distribution model in a matter of months, significantly expanding Secureworks' global footprint.

'CRN's 2021 Women of the Channel list acknowledges accomplished, influential women whose dedication, hard work, and leadership accelerate channel growth,' said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. 'We are proud to honor them for their many accomplishments and look forward to their continued contributions to the IT channel.'

'In just one year, we built a channel business from the ground-up against a backdrop of a global pandemic and a business community dealing with uncertain economic challenges impacting IT purchasing decisions,' said Maureen Perrelli, chief channel officer, Secureworks. 'We could not have accomplished this significant achievement without the strength and reach of our partners, and the dedication of our smart team of professionals who worked on this initiative and continue to ensure its progress, especially Rebecca and Catherine with whom I'm proud to share this recognition.'

The 2021 Women of the Channel list was featured in CRN Magazine at www.CRN.com/WOTC.

