Atlanta, GA., March 25 2024 - Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, has been recognized by CRN ®, a brand of The Channel Company, with a prestigious 5-Star Award in its 2024 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide provides essential information to solution providers exploring technology vendor partner programs that offer high value and align with their business needs and goals.

At the heart of Secureworks Partner First strategy is the belief that the ecosystem is better together. Its primary goal is to foster long-term relationships that create value through achieving enhanced customer outcomes, in turn driving growth and profitability. Partner First was announced in December 2022 and has been rolled out to geographies across the globe. The program involves channeling all new business through valued partners, making it easier for them to do business with the company, effectively enhancing their profitability profiles as well as streamlining deal registration, ordering and marketing programs.

In 2024 the company will invest to build new innovative programs improve the partner experience, and increase go to market integration, to drive partner success. Recently, the team launched a new persona based, partner portal experience which is configured to surface the most relevant content and trainings based on partner type, role, and region. To further support global growth, the portal will be available in 27different languages. The new experience will be aligned to ongoing partner program rollouts specifically geared toward improving on-demand training, deal registration, partner promotions and executing sales plays to fuel joint demand generation and sales opportunities.

Secureworks remains focused on building innovative channel programs that improve our partners experience as well as increase our go to market integrations that drive partner success. As part of this ongoing investment, the company recently launched a new persona-based partner portal. The portal is configured to surface the most relevant content and trainings based on partner type, role, and region. To further support global growth, the portal will be available in 27 different languages. The new experience will be aligned to ongoing partner program rollouts specifically geared toward improving on-demand training, deal registration, partner promotions and executing sales plays to fuel joint demand generation and sales opportunities.

"Recognition on this list reflects the value of the spotlighted vendor partner programs and their commitment to evolving with solution providers and supporting IT channel success," said Jennifer Follett, VP, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. "This recognition empowers solution providers to discover vendors that keep pace with the evolving requirements of their business and their customers With CRN's 2024 Partner Program Guide, solution providers can access deep insights into the unique strengths of each partner program and vendors who demonstrate dedication to their partner community."

The 5-Star rating is awarded to the companies that have built their partner programs to go above and beyond in their commitment to nurturing strong, profitable, and successful channel partnerships. For the 2024 Partner Program Guide, CRN evaluated vendors based on program requirements and offerings such as partner training and education, pre- and post-sales support, marketing programs and resources, technical support, and communication.

"In Q4 FY24, around 90% of global Taegis new logo business was closed with a partner, more than double the prior year period . That is real momentum and we're committed to building on that success by working hand-in-hand with our partners. We're laser focused on delivering a world-class partner experience and our recently launched partner portal will foster more collaboration and success as well as accelerate mutual growth," said Suzanne Swanson, VP Global Channel Sales. "In 2024, together with our partner ecosystem, we will continue to deliver differentiated, high value cybersecurity outcomes designed to prevent and defend against the pervasive damage of cyber attacks."

The breadth and depth of support and resources technology vendors offer through their partner programs is a critical consideration for solution providers assessing which IT vendors, service providers, and distributors to team with in building world-class technology solutions. Program elements such as financial incentives, sales and marketing assistance, training and certification, technical support and more can set vendors apart and play a key role in boosting their partners' long-term growth. The 2024 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Secureworks

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that secures human progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a SaaS-based, open XDR platform built on 20+ years of real-world detection data, security operations expertise, and threat intelligence and research. Taegis is embedded in the security operations of over 4,000 organizations around the world who use its advanced, AI-driven capabilities to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via X, LinkedIn and Facebook and Read the Secureworks Blog.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

© 2024 The Channel Company, Inc. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, Inc. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Kristin DaSilva

The Channel Company

kdasilva@thechannelcompany.com