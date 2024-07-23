Tokyo, Japan, July 23, 2024 - Secureworks®︎ (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced that Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd (TMNF) had appointed it to deliver seamless and rapid Incident Response (IR) services to TMNF's Cyber Risk Global Program customers.

The service by Secureworks delivers values to TMNF customers by allowing immediate access to Secureworks Emergency IR services enabling them to swiftly remediate and resolve the incident in the event of a cybersecurity breach. The partnership with Secureworks provides emergency hotline access, triage and incident handling to enable complete response directly to TMNF's Cyber Risk Global Program customers.

"Cybercrime is borderless, and our customers need to be able to ensure that no matter the location, domestic or international, they can protect their businesses and stakeholders quickly and easily using Incident Response services. As the number of attack vectors increase, customers can access Secureworks IR services from anywhere in the world to get the support they need, when they need it most," said Kentaro Koizumi, Manager, Marketing Strategy Dept. at Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co., Ltd.

The scale of cyber incidents today means that our customers are looking not only at prevention but also at their response. They want to ensure that if they suffer a breach, they have the right processes in place to ensure a swift response. Our partnership with Secureworks enables them to access experts that can help them proactively mitigate and lower their cyber risk. Customer experience is extremely important to us, and we believe working with Secureworks adds real value to our program," Koizumi continued.

IT environments have become increasingly complex, enabling cyber criminals to obfuscate their behaviors and make it harder to detect and respond to issues and incidents. Coupled with talent shortages, companies are struggling to allocate appropriate resources to prevention and response. Secureworks IR teams provide cross-functional expertise globally that equips organizations with rapid investigation, analysis and remediation of cyberattacks, resulting in a faster return to business-as-usual status.

"A mature cyber strategy places emphasis on response, not just prevention. The speed and quality of incident response engaged after a breach is critical to ensuring that a business gets back up and running swiftly, whilst also communicating effectively with stakeholders and adhering to regional regulatory requirements. We will work with TMNF's customers to provide the right expertise at a business-critical moment," said Yuji Hirowaka, Regional Director Japan, Secureworks.

"This partnership enables TMNF to know that customers are as resilient as they can be and prepared should a breach occur, mitigating damages overall. It is an honor to be working with such a prestigious company, and we look forward to our continued collaboration," Hirowaka concluded.