  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SecureWorks Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:49 2022-12-12 pm EST
6.220 USD   -4.31%
03:04pSecureworks : reg; Introduces Tactic Graphs™ Detector for Taegis™ Platform to Power Superior Threat Detection
PU
12/05Secureworks : Gaining APAC Momentum, Secureworks® Strengthens its Presence with Key Regional Senior Hires
PU
12/02Morgan Stanley Adjusts SecureWorks' Price Target to $9 From $12, Keeps Equalweight Rating
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Secureworks : reg; Introduces Tactic Graphs™ Detector for Taegis™ Platform to Power Superior Threat Detection

12/12/2022 | 03:04pm EST
Cybersecurity analysts confidently filter alert "noise" and focus on defending against credible threats to their operations

ATLANTA, Ga. December 12, 2022 - Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX), a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced enhancements to its patent pending Tactic Graphs™ detector that will enable organizations to catch stealth attacks that would normally sneak past their cyber defenses. Delivered in the Taegis™ XDR platform, Tactic Graphs provides the data and insights to help analysts quickly identify complex attacks that have multiple, disparate, and subtle moving parts, using an analytic correlation engine.

Tactic Graphs acts as a tireless analyst, automatically tracking and matching multiple sources of telemetry and low-level events, applying streaming analytical techniques to uncover hidden threats. By not relying on single indicators of compromise, but instead correlating threat actor behavior against known patterns seen in the wild, it has a higher detection efficacy. This new pattern-based approach means that when adversaries change their tools or techniques, organizations will still spot them because the Tactic Graph detector within Taegis XDR detects higher-level constructs at the tactic level rather than matching individual events. This both reduces the noise and allows for broader detections when underlying tools or techniques may be changed by sophisticated threat actors in an effort to evade detection.

"Detections that focus on single indicators of compromise have a short shelf life and are easy for the adversary to evade. Tactic Graphs™ are a paradigm shift in detecting malicious activity, fusing human intelligence from the cybersecurity frontline with advanced analytics," said Steve Fulton, chief product officer, Secureworks. "Threat patterns don't have to be written by engineers, so the research community is empowered to build a repository of knowledge from which all enterprises can benefit. Working as a collective is the best way to outpace and outmaneuver the adversary."

Tactic Graphs currently includes more than 170 threat patterns and is rapidly expanding, with latest efforts focused on sequencing cloud and network-based threats. In one recent example, a Secureworks customer at a transportation company clicked a link in a phishing campaign. Tactic Graphs correlated the user executing the phishing email with the fact that the threat actor responsible for the phishing was using stolen credentials to sign into accounts. Using Taegis, the company's security analysts were able to automatically isolate the compromised host and rapidly mitigate the threat.

Tactic Graphs™ significantly improves the signal to noise ratio that can quickly drain cybersecurity analyst resources. Secureworks has found that in 2022 nearly 99% of third-party vendor-produced high and critical alerts were noise, and not real incidents. Seasoned threat actors have learned to hide in the noise, taking discrete steps across systems to evade defenses until it's too late.

Taegis XDR, Secureworks' cloud-native cybersecurity platform for threat prevention, detection, and response, uses numerous advanced analytic capabilities to take what may otherwise appear to be non-related telemetry and alerts to detect threat actor patterns and present these to an analyst with context. In one customer example, analysts using Secureworks saved time by streamlining over 9,000 threat alerts summed up into three Tactic Graphs.

To read more about the research and analysis that go into our detection-based technology read the Secureworks https://www.secureworks.com/resources/rp-state-of-the-threat-2022 For more information please visit: https://www.secureworks.com.

Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks® Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via
Read the Secureworks Blog

Attachments

Disclaimer

SecureWorks Corp. published this content on 12 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 December 2022 20:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 457 M - -
Net income 2023 -110 M - -
Net cash 2023 151 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -5,00x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 550 M 550 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,87x
EV / Sales 2024 0,81x
Nbr of Employees 2 351
Free-Float 10,7%
Chart SECUREWORKS CORP.
Duration : Period :
SecureWorks Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECUREWORKS CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 6,50 $
Average target price 8,67 $
Spread / Average Target 33,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Wendy K. Thomas Director
Paul M. Parrish Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Michael Saul Dell Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Aiello Chief Technology Officer
Pamela Daley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECUREWORKS CORP.-59.30%550
ACCENTURE PLC-30.43%181 721
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.92%146 090
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION10.02%132 952
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.4.31%106 694
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.87%79 779