Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SecureWorks Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-18 pm EDT
9.040 USD   +2.61%
04:36pSecureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on June 8, 2023
PR
05/11Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
04/28Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Secureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on June 8, 2023

05/18/2023 | 04:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results on Thursday, June 8, 2023, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. 

Secureworks® will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location. 

About Secureworks
Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Connect with Secureworks via TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook

Read the Secureworks Blog

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-to-report-first-quarter-fiscal-2024-financial-results-on-june-8-2023-301828224.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about SECUREWORKS CORP.
04:36pSecureworks to Report First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on June 8, 2023
PR
05/11Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
04/28Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
04/27SecureWorks Names Chief Financial Officer, Chief Revenue Officer
MT
04/27Secureworks Corp : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27SecureWorks Corp. Announces Management Changes
CI
04/27Secureworks Appoints Alpana Wegner as Chief Financial Officer and Allan Peters as Chief..
PR
04/21Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
03/28Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
03/24Insider Buy: Secureworks
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SECUREWORKS CORP.
More recommendations
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer