  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SecureWorks Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-08-16 pm EDT
10.14 USD   -0.29%
07/12Secureworks Appoints Michael Aiello As Chief Technology Officer
PR
07/12Secureworks Appoints Michael Aiello as Chief Technology Officer
CI
07/06SECUREWORKS : Q&A with Team Cybersecurity 101, 4th Place in Recent Secureworks Security Games
PU
Secureworks to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on September 1, 2022

08/16/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
ATLANTA, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, September 1, 2022, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. 

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com.  The webcast will be archived at the same location. 

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-to-report-second-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-september-1-2022-301607010.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
