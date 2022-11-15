Advanced search
    SCWX   US81374A1051

SECUREWORKS CORP.

(SCWX)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
7.610 USD   +2.56%
04:36pSecureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on December 1, 2022
PR
10/25Secureworks : IMS Networks to Deliver Managed Detection and Response in France with Secureworks Taegis XDR at the Core
PU
10/11SecureWorks to Introduce Cybersecurity Platform in Japan
MT
Secureworks to Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results on December 1, 2022

11/15/2022 | 04:36pm EST
ATLANTA, Ga., Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) today announced that it plans to release its third quarter fiscal 2023 financial results on Thursday, December 1, 2022, before the open of regular U.S. stock market trading hours. 

Secureworks will host a conference call that day to review the results at 8:00 a.m. ET.  A live audio webcast of the conference call will be accessible on the company's website at http://investors.secureworks.com.  The webcast will be archived at the same location. 

About Secureworks
Secureworks® (NASDAQ: SCWX) is a global cybersecurity leader that protects customer progress with Secureworks Taegis™, a cloud-native security analytics platform built on 20+ years of real-world threat intelligence and research, improving customers' ability to detect advanced threats, streamline and collaborate on investigations, and automate the right actions.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secureworks-to-report-third-quarter-fiscal-2023-financial-results-on-december-1-2022-301679138.html

SOURCE Secureworks, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
