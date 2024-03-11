Stock SECU B SECURITAS AB
Add to a list
To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up

Securitas AB

Equities

SECU B

SE0000163594

Business Support Services

Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe
Other stock markets
 04:17:51 2024-03-11 am EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
110.2 SEK +0.87% Intraday chart for Securitas AB -3.88% +10.62%
08:32am SECURITAS : Involved in more technology and solutions Alphavalue
Mar. 07 Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Thursday; Zealand Pharma Topped Leaders DJ
This Alpha-Value article, the European leader in independent research, is only available to subscribers .
Alpha-Value is exclusively on MarketScreener.
To unlock the article, SUBSCRIBE!
Already a customer? Log In

Latest news about Securitas AB

SECURITAS : Involved in more technology and solutions Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Thursday; Zealand Pharma Topped Leaders DJ
Transcript : Securitas AB - Analyst/Investor Day
Securitas Issues EUR500 Million Bond to Refinance Debt MT
S&P Global Upgrades Securitas' Rating With Stable Outlook MT
SECURITAS : Good performance and still work to do Alphavalue
Securitas Q4 improves free cash flow, sending shares up 8% RE
US Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Transcript : Securitas AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Securitas Q4 profit below expectations RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Securitas AB Proposes Dividend for 2023 CI
SECURITAS : Target cut by -10.9% Alphavalue
SECURITAS : Ongoing transformation and integration work Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Dropped Tuesday; Demant Took Biggest Hit DJ
Transcript : Securitas AB, Nine Months 2023 Earnings Call, Nov 07, 2023
Securitas Q3 profit in line, cash flow drops RE
Securitas Q3 profit in line, cash flow drops RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Investment AB Öresund (OM:ORES) acquired an unknown stake in Securitas AB (OM:SECU B). CI
Securitas North America Announces Chrissy Toskos as Chief Human Resources Officer CI
SECURITAS : North America ahead of Europe Alphavalue
Transcript : Securitas AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023
Securitas Q2 profit beats forecast RE

Chart Securitas AB

Chart Securitas AB
More charts

Company Profile

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Security Services Europe offers security services in 27 countries in Europe. Mobile and Monitoring provides mobile services, such as beat patrol and call-out services, and monitoring services, such as alarm surveillance for homes, and small and medium-sized businesses. Security Services Ibero-America provides security services in Latin America, Portugal and Spain. New Markets provides security services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Selectron, Rentsec, Vamsa, Tehnomobil, Central de Alarmas Adler, Automatic Alarm, Suddeutsche Bewachung and Johnson & Thompson.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-05-08 - Q1 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

More financial data

Ratings for Securitas AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
109.2 SEK
Average target price
112.9 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+3.40%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Estimates Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Security Services

1st Jan change Capi.
SECURITAS AB Stock Securitas AB
+10.77% 6.13B
SECOM CO., LTD. Stock Secom Co., Ltd.
+10.64% 16.36B
CETC CYBERSPACE SECURITY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock CETC Cyberspace Security Technology Co., Ltd.
-9.22% 2.4B
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A. Stock Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.
+2.16% 1.05B
SIS LIMITED Stock SIS Limited
+1.03% 788M
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A. Stock Prosegur Cash, S.A.
-10.06% 778M
TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD. Stock Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd.
+0.25% 495M
ANBANG SAVE-GUARD GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock Anbang Save-Guard Group Co.,Ltd.
-33.40% 429M
BATIC INVESTMENTS AND LOGISTICS COMPANY Stock Batic Investments and Logistics Company
+25.94% 427M
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD. Stock Central Security Patrols Co., Ltd.
+0.16% 257M
Security Services
  1. Stock
  2. Equities
  3. Stock Securitas AB - Nasdaq Stockholm
  4. News Securitas AB
  5. Securitas: Involved in more technology and solutions
-40% Exceptional extension: Our subscriptions help you unlock the best investment opportunities.
SIGN UP NOW