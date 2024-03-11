Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Security Services Europe offers security services in 27 countries in Europe. Mobile and Monitoring provides mobile services, such as beat patrol and call-out services, and monitoring services, such as alarm surveillance for homes, and small and medium-sized businesses. Security Services Ibero-America provides security services in Latin America, Portugal and Spain. New Markets provides security services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Selectron, Rentsec, Vamsa, Tehnomobil, Central de Alarmas Adler, Automatic Alarm, Suddeutsche Bewachung and Johnson & Thompson.

Sector Business Support Services