Securitas AB

Equities

SECU B

SE0000163594

Business Support Services

Market Closed - Nasdaq Stockholm
 12:00:00 2024-06-28 pm EDT 		5-day change 1st Jan Change
105.2 SEK +0.67% Intraday chart for Securitas AB -1.36% +6.72%
SECURITAS : Model update Alphavalue
Jun. 07 Stock investors scout out Europe's rate-cut winners RE
Latest news about Securitas AB

SECURITAS : Model update Alphavalue
Stock investors scout out Europe's rate-cut winners RE
Nordic Stocks Closed Down Wednesday; BYGGFAKTA Group Took Biggest Hit DJ
Securitas AB Elects Fredrik Cappelen as Board Member CI
Securitas AB Approves Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable Starting May 16, 2024 and November 21, 2024 CI
SECURITAS : Somewhat disappointing figures, improvement expected in the Q2 24 Alphavalue
Transcript : Securitas AB, Q1 2024 Earnings Call, May 08, 2024
Securitas Q1 profit meets forecast on N.America strength RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024 CI
SECURITAS : Involved in more technology and solutions Alphavalue
Nordic Stocks Moved Upward Thursday; Zealand Pharma Topped Leaders DJ
Transcript : Securitas AB - Analyst/Investor Day
Securitas Issues EUR500 Million Bond to Refinance Debt MT
S&P Global Upgrades Securitas' Rating With Stable Outlook MT
SECURITAS : Good performance and still work to do Alphavalue
Securitas Q4 improves free cash flow, sending shares up 8% RE
US Futures, European Stocks Mixed DJ
Transcript : Securitas AB, 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2024
Securitas Q4 profit below expectations RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2023 CI
Securitas AB Proposes Dividend for the Year 2023, Payable Starting May 16, 2024 and November 21, 2024 CI
SECURITAS : Target cut by -10.9% Alphavalue
SECURITAS : Ongoing transformation and integration work Alphavalue

Company Profile

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Security Services Europe offers security services in 27 countries in Europe. Mobile and Monitoring provides mobile services, such as beat patrol and call-out services, and monitoring services, such as alarm surveillance for homes, and small and medium-sized businesses. Security Services Ibero-America provides security services in Latin America, Portugal and Spain. New Markets provides security services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Selectron, Rentsec, Vamsa, Tehnomobil, Central de Alarmas Adler, Automatic Alarm, Suddeutsche Bewachung and Johnson & Thompson.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-07-30 - Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Related indices
STOXX EUROPE 600 (EUR)
Ratings for Securitas AB

Trading Rating
Investor Rating
ESG Refinitiv
B-
Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
105.2 SEK
Average target price
113.7 SEK
Spread / Average Target
+8.11%
Sector Security Services

1st Jan change Capi.
SECURITAS AB Stock Securitas AB
+6.72% 5.69B
SECOM CO., LTD. Stock Secom Co., Ltd.
-6.48% 12.37B
CETC CYBERSPACE SECURITY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. Stock CETC Cyberspace Security Technology Co., Ltd.
-36.64% 1.66B
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A. Stock Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.
-2.84% 974M
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A. Stock Prosegur Cash, S.A.
-2.79% 823M
SIS LIMITED Stock SIS Limited
-0.75% 780M
BATIC INVESTMENTS AND LOGISTICS COMPANY Stock Batic Investments and Logistics Company
+51.42% 531M
TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD. Stock Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd.
+5.08% 501M
ANBANG SAVE-GUARD GROUP CO.,LTD. Stock Anbang Save-Guard Group Co.,Ltd.
-36.14% 407M
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD. Stock Central Security Patrols Co., Ltd.
+23.82% 286M
Security Services
