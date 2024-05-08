May 08, 2024 at 02:24 am EDT

(Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas reported a rise in first-quarter core profit on Wednesday in line with analyst expectations.

The results were led by its performance in North America while in Europe the company said it faced challenges in its airport security business.

Securitas, one of the world's biggest security services firms, posted an operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) of 2.36 billion Swedish crowns ($216.95 million).

This was against an analysts forecast of 2.33 billion, a poll published by the company showed, and up from 2.18 billion a year earlier.

($1 = 10.8781 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Agata Rybska; editing by Jason Neely)