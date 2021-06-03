Log in
Securitas : rsquo; Board of Directors has resolved to purchase own shares

06/03/2021 | 07:35am EDT
The acquisition may commence on June 4, 2021, and shall end no later than August 31, 2021, and will be administrated by Danske Bank, which, based on the trading order given by Securitas to Danske Bank, will take trading decisions independently of Securitas with regard to the timing of the acquisition.


The acquisition may comprise a maximum of 350,000 series B shares on one or several occasions and shall be made on Nasdaq Stockholm in accordance with applicable rules. The acquisitions will be made at a price per share within the from time to time registered trading interval. Payment for the shares will be made in cash. Reporting will take place through the stock exchange in accordance with applicable rules.

The total number of shares in Securitas amounts to 365,058,897, of which 17,142,600 shares of series A and 347,916,297 are shares of series B. At the time of this press release the company holds 125,000 own shares. In the event of a fully executed share repurchase, the company will own shares representing maximum 0.13 percent of the issued shares in the company.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com.

Further information:

Investors: Micaela Sjökvist, Head of Investor Relations; +46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com
Media: Helena Andreas, SVP Communications & People, +46 10  470 30 20; press@securitas.com

Available documents

Disclaimer

Securitas AB published this content on 03 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 June 2021 11:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
