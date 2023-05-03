Securitas : Interim report Jan-March 2023

We are in the process of shaping a security solutions company at the forefront with world-leading technology and expertise, and began the year with 12 percent (4) organic sales growth and

continued­ strong margin ­momentum together with STANLEY Security. Our high-margin technology and ­solutions business grew strongly at 13 percent, excluding STANLEY Security, demonstrating that we are on track to become the most attractive ­security solutions partner for our clients.

North America recorded accelerated growth in the business unit Guarding as a significant client contract has been renewed and expanded with the effect impacting the first quarter of 2023.

For the Group, organic sales growth in the security services business line was primarily­ supported by Aviation and solid price increases, keeping the price and wage balance intact in the first quarter.

Our operating margin improved­ to

5.8 percent (5.1), which is the ­strongest operating margin so far in a first quar- ter. The development was driven by the technology and solutions business supported by healthy margins in

the STANLEY Security ­acquisition.

Our integration­ and value creation processes with STANLEY Security are progressing well. We have realized strong cost benefits and results in our Technology business primarily­ in North America. We see significant­ client interest in our strengthened offering