Securitas : Interim report Jan-March 2023

We are in the process of shaping a security solutions company at the forefront with world-leading technology and expertise, and began the year with 12 percent (4) organic sales growth and
continued strong margin momentum together with STANLEY Security. Our high-margin technology and solutions business grew strongly at 13 percent, excluding STANLEY Security, demonstrating that we are on track to become the most attractive security solutions partner for our clients.
North America recorded accelerated growth in the business unit Guarding as a significant client contract has been renewed and expanded with the effect impacting the first quarter of 2023.
For the Group, organic sales growth in the security services business line was primarily supported by Aviation and solid price increases, keeping the price and wage balance intact in the first quarter.
Our operating margin improved to
5.8 percent (5.1), which is the strongest operating margin so far in a first quar- ter. The development was driven by the technology and solutions business supported by healthy margins in
the STANLEY Security acquisition.
Our integration and value creation processes with STANLEY Security are progressing well. We have realized strong cost benefits and results in our Technology business primarily in North America. We see significant client interest in our strengthened offering
leading to good commercial opportun ities ahead.
Within our security services business we maintain our sharp focus on quality and actively managing lower profit ability contracts and we continue
to realize operating margin benefits fromthetransform ation program in North America. In Europe, our performance is below expectations due to increased costs related to labor shortage, contract start-up costs in Aviation and negative cost leverage.
The Group's operating cash flow
improved to 9 percent (-9) of the operating result. The first quarter is normally weaker from a cash flow perspective, but we remain confident regarding our cash generation ability.
EXECUTING ON OUR STRATEGY Leadership in technology and solutions and digital capabilities are top priorities in our strategic execution. Together with STANLEY Security we are now number two in the global security technology market and we have a unique solutions offering. The transformation programs we have implemented in North America and are implementing in Europe andIbero-Americafunda mentally shift our digital capabilities as a company, digitalizing our client, people, operational and financial processesend-to-end.This creates major opportunities to develop and commercialize innovative solutions to our clients, supporting our ambition to
become a 10 percent operating margin company over time.
The transformation program in North America has now become an integral part of the day-to-day operations with good margin improvements as a result. In Europe we continue to execute
the corresponding program although with some delay as mentioned earlier as we calibrate our efforts with
the STANLEY Security integration program to optimize costs and benefits. The parallel program in Ibero-America is on track.
The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, but I am confident that we are well prepared to continue delivering high-value services even during more challenging times.
Our unique offering and client value proposition have strengthened, enabling higher growth within technology and solutions as well as signifi cant operating margin enhancement opportunities going forward. As part of our strategy, we will continue to assess our business mix and presence to further sharpen our performance and position as the leading technology and solutions company in the market.
ACQUISITION OF STANLEY SECURITY The acquisition of STANLEY Security has a significant impact on Securitas' reporting that should be considered when reading this report.
STANLEY Security was consolidated
as of July 22, 2022, and is consequently included in the first quarter 2023
income statement. There are no income items relating to STANLEY Security in the first quarter compara tives except for transaction costs incurred by the Group prior to the date of acquisition. In the January-Decem ber 2022 income statement STANLEY Security is included from the date of consolidation.
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
STANLEY Security is according to Securitas' definition of organic sales growth excluded from the calculation of this key ratio during the first
12 months from July 22, 2022. When organic sales growth for STANLEY Security is referred to, this is an estimate of how the acquired business is growing organically but this contri bution is excluded from Securitas' organic sales growth. Real sales growth includes the contribution from STANLEY Security as acquired sales are included in the determination of this key ratio.
In the balance sheet STANLEY Security is included as of March 31, 2023, but not
in the first quarter 2022 comparative. STANLEY Security is included in the balance sheet as of December 31, 2022.
STANLEY Security is included in the operating and free cash flow in
the first quarter 2023, but not in the first quarter 2022 comparative. In the full year 2022 operating and free cash flow the contribution from STANLEY Security is attributable to the period July 22 to December 31, 2022.
In our segment reporting STANLEY Security is included in Securitas North America and Securitas Europe.
Q1
Change, %
Full year
Change, %
MSEK
2023
2022
Total
Real
2022
Total
Sales
37 751
28 598
32
26
133 237
24
Organic sales growth, %
12
4
7
Operating income before amortization
2 180
1 452
50
42
8 033
34
Operating margin, %
5.8
5.1
6.0
Amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets
-154
-61
-414
Acquisition-related costs
-1
-10
-49
Items affecting comparability1)
-281
-134
-1 086
Operating income after amortization
1 744
1 247
40
31
6 484
38
Financial income and expenses
-428
-95
-758
Income before taxes
1 316
1 152
14
5
5 726
32
Net income for the period
963
841
15
5
4 316
38
Earnings per share before and after dilution, SEK2)
1.66
1.91
-13
-20
9.20
29
EPS before and after dilution, before items affecting comparability, SEK2)
2.03
2.14
-5
-12
10.77
24
Cash flow from operating activities,
%
9
-9
71
Free cash flow
-627
-687
3 422
Net debt to EBITDA ratio
3.8
2.0
4.0
Refer to note 7 on page 25 for further information.
Number of shares outstanding has been adjusted for the rights issue completed on October 11, 2022. For further information refer to Data per share on page 19.