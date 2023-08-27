  1. Markets
  2. Stock Suède
  3. Securitas AB (publ)
  4. News
  5. Securitas : North America ahead of Europe
Security SECU B

SECURITAS AB (PUBL)

Equities SECU B SE0000163594

Add to a list

To use this feature you must be a member
Log inSign up
Delayed Nasdaq Stockholm - 11:29:54 2023-08-25 am EDT Intraday chart for Securitas AB (publ) 5-day change 1st Jan Change
86.00 SEK +1.51% -1.40% -1.10%
06:00pm SECURITAS : North America ahead of Europe Alphavalue
Jul. 28 Transcript : Securitas AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI

SECURITAS : North America ahead of Europe

Today at 12:00 pm

This content is reserved for premium subscribers
To unlock exclusive news, subscribe to Premium!
Maximize your earnings and get expert advice
to become a successful investor with our premium subscription
$50/mois
Already a member/customer? Log In

Latest news about Securitas AB (publ)

SECURITAS : North America ahead of Europe Alphavalue
Transcript : Securitas AB, H1 2023 Earnings Call, Jul 28, 2023 CI
Securitas Q2 profit beats forecast RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Wihlborgs Adds 10 Years to Securitas' Lease on Swedish Property MT
SECURITAS AB (PUBL) : Ex-dividend day for for interim dividend FA
Securitas AB Elects Åsa Bergman as Board Member CI
Securitas AB Approves Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable on May 11, 2023 and November 23, 2023 CI
Transcript : Securitas AB, Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023 CI
Securitas profit beats expectations on electronic security growth RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
SECURITAS : Good in North America, disappointing in Europe Alphavalue
Securitas Technology Appoints Sabrina Drigout Stainburn as President, Securitas Technology Europe CI
Sweden's Securitas Issues EUR600 Million Eurobond MT
Securitas Raises EUR300 Million in Schuldschein Loan Deal MT
Securitas Concludes EUR 300 Million Schuldschein Funding CI
SECURITAS : Best performance in North America Alphavalue
Transcript : Securitas AB, 2022 Earnings Call, Feb 07, 2023 CI
Securitas' Q4 core profit beats expectation RE
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Securitas AB Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Securitas AB Proposes Dividend for the Year 2022, Payable Starting May 11, 2023, and November 23, 2023 CI
Securitas Signs EUR1 Billion Loan To Refinance Bridge Facility Related To STANLEY Security Acquisition MT
Securitas Enters into A 4+1 Year Term Loan Agreement Refinancing A Major Part of the Existing Acquisition Bridge Facility CI
An unknown buyer acquired Protectas Maroc from Securitas AB (OM:SECU B). CI

Chart Securitas AB (publ)

Chart Securitas AB (publ)
More charts

Company Profile

Securitas AB is a Sweden-based provider of security solutions, including specialized guarding, aviation security services and international security solutions, among others. It operates through five business segments. Security Services North America business segment offers security services in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Security Services Europe offers security services in 27 countries in Europe. Mobile and Monitoring provides mobile services, such as beat patrol and call-out services, and monitoring services, such as alarm surveillance for homes, and small and medium-sized businesses. Security Services Ibero-America provides security services in Latin America, Portugal and Spain. New Markets provides security services in the Middle East, Asia and Africa. The Company's subsidiaries include Selectron, Rentsec, Vamsa, Tehnomobil, Central de Alarmas Adler, Automatic Alarm, Suddeutsche Bewachung and Johnson & Thompson.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2023-11-07 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release
More about the company

Income Statement Evolution

Access financial data

Ratings for Securitas AB (publ)

Trading Rating :
Investor Rating :
ESG Refinitiv :
B-
More Ratings

Analysts' Consensus

Sell
Consensus
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
12
Last Close Price
86.00SEK
Average target price
101.58SEK
Spread / Average Target
+18.12%
Consensus

EPS Revisions

Quarterly earnings - Rate of surprise

Company calendar

Sector Security Services

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)
Chart Analysis Securitas AB (publ)
-1.10% 4 457 M $
CETC CYBERSPACE SECURITY TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis CETC Cyberspace Security Technology Co., Ltd.
-23.81% 2 698 M $
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.
Chart Analysis Prosegur Cash, S.A.
+0.67% 959 M $
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.
Chart Analysis Prosegur Compañía de Seguridad, S.A.
-9.76% 916 M $
SIS LIMITED
Chart Analysis SIS Limited
+19.02% 824 M $
TAIWAN SHIN KONG SECURITY CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Taiwan Shin Kong Security Co., Ltd.
+2.43% 483 M $
PT MNC LAND TBK
Chart Analysis PT MNC Land Tbk
-4.23% 394 M $
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD.
Chart Analysis Central Security Patrols Co., Ltd.
+27.46% 296 M $
LATCH, INC.
Chart Analysis Latch, Inc.
+1.42% 126 M $
G1 SECURE SOLUTIONS LTD
Chart Analysis G1 Secure Solutions Ltd
-6.14% 85 M $
Security Services
The best tools reserved for subscribers to boost the performance of your investments!
Optimize my profits
fermer