Securitas profit beats expectations on electronic security growth

Operating profit before amortisation at the world's biggest listed security services group, which last year bought Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security division, was 2.18 billion crowns against a year-earlier 1.45 billion with a record quarterly profit margin of 5.8%.

Analysts had on average forecast a 2.14 billion crown profit, according to a poll on Securitas' website.

"The development was driven by the technology and solutions business supported by healthy margins in the Stanley Security acquisition," CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

Excluding the acquisition, electronic security sales growth was 13%.

"The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, but I am confident that we are well prepared to continue delivering high-value services even during more challenging times," Ahlqvist said.

Shares were up 2% at 1111 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)