  Homepage
  Equities
  Sweden
  Nasdaq Stockholm
  Securitas AB (publ)
  News
  Summary
    SECU B   SE0000163594

SECURITAS AB (PUBL)

(SECU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:35:07 2023-05-03 am EDT
88.11 SEK   -1.88%
07:23aSecuritas profit beats expectations on electronic security growth
RE
07:16aSecuritas : Interim report Jan-March 2023
PU
07:02aSecuritas AB Interim Report Q1 2023 | January-March 2023
AQ
Securitas profit beats expectations on electronic security growth

05/03/2023 | 07:23am EDT
STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas reported on Wednesday a rise in first-quarter core profit that was slightly bigger than expected, helped by strong sales growth in its electronic security business.

Operating profit before amortisation at the world's biggest listed security services group, which last year bought Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security division, was 2.18 billion crowns against a year-earlier 1.45 billion with a record quarterly profit margin of 5.8%.

Analysts had on average forecast a 2.14 billion crown profit, according to a poll on Securitas' website.

"The development was driven by the technology and solutions business supported by healthy margins in the Stanley Security acquisition," CEO Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

Excluding the acquisition, electronic security sales growth was 13%.

"The macroeconomic environment remains uncertain, but I am confident that we are well prepared to continue delivering high-value services even during more challenging times," Ahlqvist said.

Shares were up 2% at 1111 GMT.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SECURITAS AB (PUBL) 2.18% 91.98 Delayed Quote.3.27%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. -1.49% 85.49 Delayed Quote.13.80%
Financials
Sales 2023 154 B 14 877 M 14 877 M
Net income 2023 4 521 M 438 M 438 M
Net Debt 2023 39 545 M 3 831 M 3 831 M
P/E ratio 2023 11,5x
Yield 2023 4,24%
Capitalization 51 448 M 4 984 M 4 984 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,59x
EV / Sales 2024 0,56x
Nbr of Employees 332 940
Free-Float 71,1%
Securitas AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SECURITAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 89,80 SEK
Average target price 99,21 SEK
Spread / Average Target 10,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Ahlqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Lindback Chief Financial Officer
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Hillevi Agranius Chief Information Officer
Kerstin Sofia M. Schörling-Högberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)3.27%5 089
SECOM CO., LTD.15.43%13 606
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.1.51%1 023
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-5.13%1 015
SIS LIMITED-2.56%682
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD.21.19%300
