  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Sweden
  4. Nasdaq Stockholm
  5. Securitas AB (publ)
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SECU B   SE0000163594

SECURITAS AB (PUBL)

(SECU B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  07:40 2022-11-08 am EST
94.61 SEK   +1.32%
07:24aSecurity services group Securitas' Q3 profit grows on strong demand
RE
07:12aSecuritas' Q3 profit grows on strong demand
RE
07:02aSecuritas AB Interim Report January-September 2022
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Security services group Securitas' Q3 profit grows on strong demand

11/08/2022 | 07:24am EST
FILE PHOTO: Securitas CEO Ahlqvist poses for a picture in Stockholm

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas reported on Tuesday a rise in third-quarter profit on the back of strong organic sales growth.

Operating profit at the world's biggest listed security services provider was 1.76 billion crowns ($162.3 million) on sales growth before acquisitions of 7%, against a year-earlier 1.39 billion.

Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement demand remained strong in the quarter but added:

"We are facing a global environment with increasing uncertainty and we are, as always, continuously working to ensure preparedness and strength also in more challenging times."

Securitas in July bought Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security division for $3.2 billion in its biggest acquisition to date, bringing back activities it had floated as a standalone business in 2006.

Shares in Securitas, whose biggest competitor is privately held U.S. group Allied Universal after it bought G4S last year, were up 2% at 1215 GMT, taking a year-to-date drop to 8%.

($1 = 10.8464 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Terje Solsvik)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
SECURITAS AB (PUBL) 0.86% 94.18 Delayed Quote.-9.91%
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC. 2.45% 76.47 Delayed Quote.-59.46%
Analyst Recommendations on SECURITAS AB (PUBL)
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 129 B 11 884 M 11 884 M
Net income 2022 4 071 M 375 M 375 M
Net Debt 2022 35 334 M 3 255 M 3 255 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,70x
Yield 2022 4,70%
Capitalization 53 499 M 4 928 M 4 928 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,69x
EV / Sales 2023 0,61x
Nbr of Employees 320 850
Free-Float 94,1%
Chart SECURITAS AB (PUBL)
Duration : Period :
Securitas AB (publ) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SECURITAS AB (PUBL)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 93,38 SEK
Average target price 101,00 SEK
Spread / Average Target 8,16%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Magnus Ahlqvist President & Chief Executive Officer
Andreas Lindback Chief Financial Officer
Jan Olof Svensson Chairman
Hillevi Agranius Chief Information Officer
Kerstin Sofia M. Schörling-Högberg Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURITAS AB (PUBL)-9.91%4 928
SECOM CO., LTD.3.56%12 183
PROSEGUR COMPAÑÍA DE SEGURIDAD, S.A.-23.81%932
PROSEGUR CASH, S.A.-0.16%931
SIS LIMITED-9.87%738
CENTRAL SECURITY PATROLS CO., LTD.3.77%249