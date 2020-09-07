Log in
Security Bank : H1-2020 Net Income Up 14% to Php 5.7 Billion

09/07/2020 | 10:50pm EDT

13 August 2020, Makati City, Philippines - Security Bank Corporation (PSE: SECB) posted net income of Php 5.7 billion in the first half of 2020, up 14% from year-ago level. This is the result of growth in net interest income and trading gains coupled with proactive provisioning.

Total revenues increased 68% to Php 25.9 billion. Excluding trading gains, total revenues grew 30% to Php 18.7 billion from the same period last year.

Total net interest income grew 34% to Php 15.8 billion. Securities trading gains totaled Php 7.2 billion, significantly higher than the Php 1 billion in H1-2019. Service charges, fees and commissions decreased 10% to Php 1.7 billion.

The cost-to-income ratio improved to 39.7% from 53.7% a year ago.

Pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) in H1-2020 was Php 15.6 billion, 120% higher than H1-2019 level. PPOP in Q2-2020 was Php 7.6 billion, 109% higher than Q2-2019 level.

The Bank set aside Php 11 billion as provisions for credit losses in H1-2020, a significant increase versus Php 639 million in H1-2019, which reflects the Bank's proactive provisioning and anticipates a challenging economic environment brought about by the pandemic.

Gross non-performing loan ratio was at 1.58%. NPL reserve cover increased to 174% from 128% a quarter ago and 125% a year ago.

Return on shareholders' equity was 9.2%, up 39 basis points from 8.8% in H1-2019. Return on assets was 1.48%, up 20 basis points from 1.28% in H1-2019.

For the April 1 to June 30, 2020 period, net income was Php 2.8 billion, up 8% from year-ago level. Total revenues increased 61% to Php 12.6 billion. Excluding trading gains, total revenues grew 20% to Php 8.9 billion from the same period last year.

Total net interest income in Q2-2020 increased 27% year-on-year to Php 7.8 billion. Net interest margin in Q2-2020 was 4.64%, up 103 basis points year-on-year. Total non-interest income increased 183% to Php 4.9 billion. Securities trading gains were Php 3.7 billion as compared to Php 376 million in Q2-2019.

Operating expense decreased 3% quarter-on-quarter despite additional COVID-19 related expenses, as the Bank tempered expenditures and accelerated the initiatives in four priority areas: digital platforms for retail and wholesale clients, contact center and collection infrastructure.

Balance sheet remains strong

Total deposits increased 14% year-on-year to Php 511 billion. Low-cost savings and demand deposits grew 27% and increased to 48% of total deposits, up from 43% a year ago.

Total loans, excluding SB Finance's portfolio, stood at Php 450 billion, up 7% year-on-year and down 2% quarter-on-quarter. Retail loans were up 25% year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter. Retail loans are 27% of total loans. Wholesale loans grew 4% year-on-year and decreased 1% quarter-on-quarter.

'We are carrying forward the momentum from Q1-2020, taking advantage of market opportunities for trading gains, along with prudent growth in the underlying core businesses. As we expect the impact of the pandemic on our loan portfolio will continue to unfold over the coming quarters, we have adopted a proactive stance on our provisions. In spite of that, our balance sheet remains strong and allows us to invest in our transformation initiatives which help us deliver BetterBanking to our clients during these challenging times.' -Security Bank President & CEO, Sanjiv Vohra.

Security Bank continues to be among the country's best capitalized private domestic universal banks. Common Equity Tier 1 Ratio was at 18.8%, compared to 16.8% a year ago. Total Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) was at 19.7% versus 19.2% a year ago. Total assets stood at Php 740 billion, down 5% year-on-year. Shareholders' capital was at Php 127 billion, up 11% year-on-year.

Disclaimer

Security Bank Corporation published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 September 2020 02:49:02 UTC
