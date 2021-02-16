Log in
SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION

(SFDL)
Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

02/16/2021 | 01:31pm EST
AIKEN, S.C., Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on or about March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 28, 2021.

This is the one hundred twenty-first consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has seventeen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.


FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION CALL:
Beverly S. Nettles – (803) 502-2480

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,3 M - -
Net income 2020 7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2020 113 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 97,6 M 97,6 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Nbr of Employees 243
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Security Federal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
J. Chris Verenes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy G. Lindburg President & Director
Darrell R. Rains Chief Financial Officer
Timothy W. Simmons Chairman
Thomas H. Wessel Vice President & Manager-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION16.50%98
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.35%170 020
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.36.30%79 538
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.23.16%71 594
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK0.44%60 264
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD10.43%48 598
