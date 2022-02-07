SECURITY FEDERAL : ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS AND RECORD ANNUAL EARNINGS - Form 8-K

SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER

Aiken, South Carolina (February 7, 2022) - Security Federal Corporation ("Company") (OTCBB: SFDL), the holding company for Security Federal Bank ("Bank"), today announced earnings and results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2021. The Company reported net income of $2.0 million, or $0.62 per share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $3.1 million, or $0.94 per share, for the same period in 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2021, net income increased $5.7 million, or 81.2%, to $12.8 million, or $3.93 per share, compared to $7.1 million, or $2.19 per share, during 2020. The increase in annual net income was primarily due to higher net interest income and non-interest income, specifically grant income, during 2021 combined with the release of reserves following significantly higher loan loss provisions during 2020 in response to the potential and unknown economic impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.





Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights

• Net interest income increased $321,000, or 3.8%, to $8.7 million primarily due to lower interest expense and higher interest income from loans

• Non-interest income decreased $189,000, or 6.7%, to $2.6 million

• Non-interest expense increased $1.6 million, or 21.0%, to $8.9 million

• Quarterly average interest earning assets increased $110.4 million, or 10.4%, to $1.2 billion

• Quarterly average interest bearing liabilities increased $48.9 million, or 5.7%, to $906.1 million

Quarter Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total interest income $ 9,634 $ 9,564 Total interest expense 924 1,175 Net interest income 8,710 8,389 Reversal of provision for loan losses (134) - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 8,844 8,389 Non-interest income 2,642 2,831 Non-interest expense 8,942 7,388 Income before income taxes 2,544 3,832 Provision for income taxes 516 767 Net income $ 2,028 $ 3,065 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 0.62 $ 0.94

Annual Comparative Financial Highlights • Net interest income increased $2.8 million, or 9.1%, to $33.3 million, primarily due to a 41.9% decrease in interest expense. • Non-interest income increased $1.2 million, or 10.6%, primarily due to increases in grant income, ATM and check card fee income, trust income and gain on sale of mortgage loans. The Bank was awarded a $1.8 million grant during the third quarter of 2021 by the Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFI) Rapid Response Program (RRP) in order to provide certified CDFIs with resources to help counter the economic impact of COVID-19 in distressed











and underserved communities. The grant proceeds were used to fund qualified loans within the Bank's target market areas. These increases in non-interest income were partially offset by a decrease of $1.3 million in net gain on sale of investments. • Non-interest expense increased $2.3 million, or 7.9%, during 2021 compared to 2020 primarily due to higher salaries and employee benefits expenses and consulting fees. • Average interest earning assets grew $119.8 million to $1.1 billion while average interest bearing liabilities increased $43.6 million to $878.8 million.





Year Ended (Dollars in Thousands, except for Earnings per Share) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total interest income $ 37,117 $ 37,096 Total interest expense 3,824 6,582 Net interest income 33,293 30,514 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses (2,404) 3,600 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 35,697 26,914 Non-interest income 12,633 11,421 Non-interest expense 32,047 29,708 Income before income taxes 16,283 8,627 Provision for income taxes 3,509 1,577 Net income $ 12,774 $ 7,050 Earnings per common share (basic) $ 3.93 $ 2.19





Credit Quality





• We had a negative provision for loan losses of $2.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 compared to provision expense of $3.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. The negative provision during 2021 resulted from a reduction in qualitative adjustment factors related to improvement in the economic and business conditions at both the national and regional levels as of December 31, 2021.

• Non-performing assets improved to $2.8 million at December 31, 2021 from $3.6 million at December 31, 2020 and $4.1 million at December 31, 2019.

• Allowance for loan losses to gross loans was 2.19% at December 31, 2021 compared to 2.64% at December 31, 2020 and 2.01% at December 31, 2019.

Quarter Ended Year Ended (Dollars in thousands) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 (Reversal of) provision for loan losses $ (134) $ - $ (2,404) $ 3,600 Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (49) $ 3 $ (648) $ (17) At Period End (dollars in thousands): 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Non-performing assets $ 2,813 $ 3,624 $ 4,114 Non-performing assets to gross loans 0.56% 0.75% 0.90% Allowance for loan losses $ 11,087 $ 12,843 $ 9,226 Allowance to gross loans 2.19% 2.64% 2.01%





Balance Sheet Highlights and Capital Management

• Total assets increased $129.5 million during 2021 to $1.3 billion at December 31, 2021

• Net loans receivable increased $20.3 million, or 4.2%, during the year to $499.5 million.

• Investment and mortgage-backed securities increased $98.8 million, or 16.3%, during the year to $706.4 million at December 31, 2021 due to an increase in deposits during the year.

• Total deposits increased $197.9 million, or 21.6%, to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2021 from $918.1 million at December 31, 2020, primarily due to an increase in commercial checking accounts.

• Book value per share increased to $35.51 at December 31, 2021 compared to $34.40 at December 31, 2020.

Dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) 12/31/2021 12/31/2020 Total assets $ 1,301,214 $ 1,171,710 Cash and cash equivalents 27,623 18,506 Total loans receivable, net * 499,497 479,167 Investment and mortgage-backed securities 706,356 607,579 Deposits 1,115,963 918,096 Borrowings 61,940 131,972 Shareholders' equity 115,523 111,906 Book value per share $ 35.51 $ 34.40 Total risk based capital to risk weighted assets (1) 18.65% 19.89% CET1 capital to risk weighted assets (1) 17.39% 18.63% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.87% 9.76%

* Includes PPP loans of $9.8 million at 12/31/2021 and $47.1 million at 12/31/2020 (1) - Ratio is calculated using Bank only information and not consolidated information





Security Federal has 17 full service branches located in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Augusta and Evans, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank and insurance services are provided by the Bank's wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc. The Bank's two newest branches, located in Augusta, Georgia and Columbia, South Carolina, are under construction but scheduled to open later this year. They will both be full-service branches offering depository banking as well as commercial and consumer lending.





For additional information contact Darrell Rains, Chief Financial Officer, at (803) 641-3000.









Forward-looking statements:





