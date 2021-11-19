Log in
Security Federal Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

11/19/2021
AIKEN, S.C., Nov. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security Federal Corporation, parent company of Security Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that a quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share will be paid on or about December 15, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2021.  

This is the one hundred twenty-fourth consecutive quarterly dividend to shareholders since the Bank’s conversion in October of 1987 from a mutual to a stock form of ownership. The dividend was declared as a result of the Bank’s continued profitability.

Security Federal Bank has seventeen full service branch locations in Aiken, Ballentine, Clearwater, Columbia, Graniteville, Langley, Lexington, North Augusta, Ridge Spring, Wagener and West Columbia, South Carolina and Evans and Augusta, Georgia. A full range of financial services, including trust and investments, are provided by the Bank, and insurance services are provided by the Bank’s wholly owned subsidiary, Security Federal Insurance, Inc.

Security Federal Corporation common stock is traded on the Over-the-Counter Bulletin Board under the symbol SFDL.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 38,3 M - -
Net income 2020 7,05 M - -
Net Debt 2020 116 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 11,8x
Yield 2020 1,55%
Capitalization 107 M 107 M -
EV / Sales 2019 4,94x
EV / Sales 2020 5,21x
Nbr of Employees 236
Free-Float 45,8%
Chart SECURITY FEDERAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Security Federal Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
J. Chris Verenes Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roy G. Lindburg President & Director
Darrell R. Rains Chief Financial Officer
Timothy W. Simmons Chairman
Thomas H. Wessel Vice President & Manager-Information Technology
