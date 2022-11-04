Security Leasing : Revival Plan Of SLCL

SECURITY LEASING CORP. LIMITED Page 2 REVIVAL PLAN AND STRATEGY

Incorporation

Security Leasing Corporation Limited ("the Company") was incorporated in Pakistan on December 6, 1993 and commenced its operations on May 21, 1995. The Company is a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) under Non-Banking Finance Companies (Establishment and Regulation) Rules, 2003 and engaged in the business of leasing. The registered office of the Company is situated at Block B, 5th Floor, Lakson Square Building No.3, Sarwar Shaheed Road, Karachi, Pakistan. The Company is listed on Pakistan Stock Exchange.

1. Operation

The Operating activities of the company during the past few years were discontinued due to cancelation of leasing licence from SECP .Despite this unexpected turn of events, the management is making efforts to revive the Company.

2. Basic Facts- Financial Health /Institutional indebtedness / Creditor's Settlement

One of the major problems being currently faced by the Non Bank Financial Institutions (NBFIs) in general and Leasing Companies in particular includes fund mobilization constraints relating mainly to the currently higher interest rate scenario, squeezing of margins, non-availability of long-term funds, non-availability of multi-lateral credit lines, etc. The financing facilities of the Company were abruptly withdrawn by the banks which resulted in reduction of portfolio of leasing and other finances. The private sector especially NBFCs could not attract any funding in form of either equity or financing facility due to crowding out by high fiscal borrowings of government in the preceding years. The Company was feeling extraordinary pressure on its repayment capacity due to constant reduction of portfolio and absence of sizeable fresh business. Therefore, the Company negotiated on different occasion with its lenders of long- and short-term funding for the re-profiling of its financial liabilities and now the company has requested all its lenders to make full and final settlement by offering Specific leased assets under charge, additional lease assets from the portfolio and all the properties owned by the Company.

Following the downturn in the leasing sector in 2008 and thereafter when banks‟ credit lines to leasing companies were suddenly choked and SLCL also became one of the victims, the company entered into restructuring arrangements with various creditors. Despite the serious financial problems that arose for the company over time due to lack of availability of additional funding from the banks and slow pace of recovery from the lessees, it was able to meet its restructured liabilities to various creditors and as a result thereof its total institutional indebtedness was brought down to Rs. 744 million as of 30 June 2015. Following prolonged parleys with various creditors, they after examining the company‟s financials in great detail, came to the conclusion that under its best possible scenario the company was unlikely to repay its outstanding obligations at more than 10% thereof. As a result the company was able to reach settlement with various secured creditors and paid them 10% down payment in full and final settlement of their dues, thereby reducing further its total institutional indebtedness to Rs. 390.678 million as of 30 June 2019.

