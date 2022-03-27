Security Matters : Annual Report to shareholders

SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED

Page Corporate Directory 1-2 Directors' report 3-17 Auditor's independence declaration 18 Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income 19 Consolidated statement of financial position 20 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 21-22 Consolidated statement of cash flows 23 Notes to the financial statements 24-54 Directors' Declaration 55 Independent Auditor's Report 56-59 Corporate Governance Statement 60-73 Additional ASX information 74-75

The amounts are stated in U.S Dollars

Directors of the Company

Everardus (Ed) Hofland (Executive Chairman)

Jovanka Naumoska (Non-Executive Director)

Kathryn Davies (Non-Executive Director)

Amir Bader (Non-Executive Director)

Haggai Alon (Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director)

Company Secretary c/- Mertons Corporate Services Pty Ltd

Mark Licciardo

Level 7, 330 Collins Street

Melbourne VIC 3000

Australia

Ph: + 61 3 8689 9997

Registered Office c/- K&L Gates

Level 25, 525 Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Company Contact Details

Ph: +61 3 9205 2093

Email:info@securitymattersltd.comWeb:https://www.securitymattersltd.com/

Auditors

BDO Audit Pty Ltd

Collins Square, Tower Four Level 18, 727 Collins Street Melbourne VIC 3008 Australia

Legal Advisor

K&L Gates

Level 25, 525 Collins Street Melbourne, Victoria 3000, Australia

Israel Legal Advisor

Afik & Co

103 Ha'Hashmona'im St. · P.O.B 20144

Tel-Aviv Israel 6120101

Share Registry

Boardroom Pty Limited ABN 14 003 209 836 Level 12, 225 George Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Stock exchange listing

Security Matters Limited shares are listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX code: SMX)

SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED, ABN 78626192998

ANNUAL REPORT 31 DECEMBER 2021

Security Matters Limited ACN 626 192 998

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, of the consolidated entity (referred to as the 'consolidated entity' or the 'Group') consisting of Security Matters Limited (referred to as the 'Company' or 'SMX') and the entities it controlled during the year ended 31 December 2021.

Directors

The name of the directors in office of the Company at any time during or since the end of the financial year, update to the date of this report, are:

Name Role Appointed Mr. Everardus (Ed) Hofland Executive Chairman 24 July 2018 Ms. Jovanka Naumouska Non-Executive Director 24 July 2018 Ms. Kathryn Davies Non-Executive Director 10 June 2020 Mr. Amir Bader Non-Executive Director 24 July 2018 Mr. Haggai Alon Chief Executive Officer & 24 July 2018 Executive Director Principal Activities

The principal continuing activities of the Group during the period were the development and the commercialisation of track and trace technology for a wide variety of industries.

The Group owns and has commenced commercialising the technology (licensed from the Israeli Atomic Agency) to permanently and irrevocably "mark" any object either solid, liquid or gas, allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements and quality assurance for countless products in virtually every industry.

Security Matters' vision is to become the global record for physical goods through its unique technology for asset tracking and its ability to create a "Physical to Digital Twin".

Security Matters' technology comprises a chemical-based hidden "barcode" system, alongside a unique "reader" to identify these codes, and a blockchain record to store and protect ownership data. Security Matters offers a business-to-business (B2B), "white-label" solution that serves market leaders' needs for authentication, supply chain integrity and quality assurance.

Main sectors of activity for 2021 are: gold, circular economy, plastics, electronics, agriculture, luxury fashion and precious metals.

Significant changes in state of affairs

During 2021 the Company issued a total of 26,241,221 shares in a placement of shares at a price per share of A$0.2- 0.36 (US$0.16-0.28 per share).

There were no other significant changes in the state of affairs of the consolidated entity during the financial year.

Dividend paid or recommended

No dividends were paid or declared during the financial period.

Review of operations

SMX is in an excellent position to build upon the innovations and achievements accomplished to make strong progress in its strategic roadmap for the SMX technology to be adopted and scaled up across its strategic market segments. SMX will continue to maintain a strong momentum as it progresses ongoing pilot projects into commercial contracts in 2022.

Loss after income tax for the period totaled $4,938,886 compared to a loss of $6,021,015 in 2020.

Most of the receipts from our partners during 2021 are their contribution in Proof of Concept (POC's) and pilots and are not classified as revenues. During the year, the Company recorded Receipts and Receivables from POC's and paid pilots of US$1,091,350. The Company treated the funds received from POC's and paid pilots as a reduction of R&D costs and not as revenues.

3