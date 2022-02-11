Log in
Security Matters : Notification of cessation of securities - SMX

02/11/2022 | 12:18am EST
Notification of cessation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday February 11, 2022

Details of +securities that have ceased

Number of

ASX +security

+securities that

The +securities have

Date of

code

Security description

have ceased

ceased due to

cessation

SMXAAH

OPTION EXPIRING

100,000 Lapse of conditional right to

09/02/2022

04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

SMXAM

OPTION EXPIRING

250,000 Lapse of conditional right to

28/01/2022

28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31

securities because the

conditions have not been, or

have become incapable of

being, satisfied

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Notification of cessation of +securities

1 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 1 - Announcement Details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of +Entity

SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED

We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ABN

78626192998

1.3

ASX issuer code

SMX

  1. The announcement is New announcement
  2. Date of this announcement

11/2/2022

Notification of cessation of +securities

2 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

SMXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

250,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

28/1/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

SMXAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

100,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation

Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?

9/2/2022

No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

Notification of cessation of +securities

3 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

Part 3 - Issued capital following changes

For personal use only

Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

165,998,927

3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

SMXAY : OPTION EXPIRING 02-OCT-2022 EX $0.50

300,000

SMXAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2025 EX $0.39

150,000

SMXAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024 EX $0.357

50,000

SMXAAB : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2024 EX $0.31

600,000

SMXAAW : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.50

100,000

SMXAAC : OPTION EXPIRING 07-DEC-2023 EX $0.60

1,000,000

SMXAAX : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JAN-2027 EX $0.70

150,000

SMXAAY : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JAN-2025 EX $0.28

600,000

SMXAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2025 EX $0.20

2,500,000

SMXAAN : OPTION EXPIRING 21-MAR-2026 EX $0.355

500,000

SMXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 24-OCT-2025 EX $0.36

100,000

SMXAAO : OPTION EXPIRING 06-AUG-2026 EX $0.351

1,000,000

SMXAAL : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.36

105,000

SMXAA : OPTION EXPIRING 09-JUL-2024 EX $0.60

1,000,000

Notification of cessation of +securities

4 / 6

Notification of cessation of +securities

SMXAAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2024 EX $0.60

SMXAAR : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2026 EX $0.70

only

SMXAAP : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2026 EX $0.70

SMXAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2026 EX $0.351

SMXAAI : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2024 EX $0.70

SMXAAG : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2024 EX $0.60

use

SMXAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50

SMXAAE : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.70

SMXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31

SMXAN : OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUN-2022 EX $0.40

personal

SMXAO : OPTION EXPIRING 02-OCT-2022 EX $0.31

SMXAAS : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2022 EX $0.40

SMXAP : OPTION EXPIRING 12-MAR-2023 EX $0.60

SMXAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 25-MAR-2023 EX $0.60

SMXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023 EX $0.60

SMXAS : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.20

SMXAT : OPTION EXPIRING 15-OCT-2023 EX $0.20

For

SMXAU : OPTION EXPIRING 23-NOV-2023 EX $0.60

SMXAAT : OPTION EXPIRING 10-DEC-2023 EX $0.35

SMXAAU : OPTION EXPIRING 21-MAR-2022 EX $0.40

SMXAAV : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2026 EX $0.351

SMXAE : OPTION EXPIRING 26-Mar-2025 EX 34C

SMXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 26-MAR-2025 EX 60C

Notification of cessation of +securities

5 / 6

500,000

50,000

667,000

100,000

1,000,000

500,000

0

1,341,815

0

500,000

675,000

4,926,466

1,391,255

3,250,000

4,277,947

15,712,844

3,089,591

4,469,331

1,150,000

1,150,000

200,000

700,000

200,000

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Security Matters Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:17:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
