Security Matters : Notification of cessation of securities - SMX
Notification of cessation of +securities
Announcement Summary
Entity name
SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
Announcement Type
New announcement
Date of this announcement
Friday February 11, 2022
Details of +securities that have ceased
Number of
ASX +security
+securities that
The +securities have
Date of
code
Security description
have ceased
ceased due to
cessation
SMXAAH
OPTION EXPIRING
100,000 Lapse of conditional right to
09/02/2022
04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
SMXAM
OPTION EXPIRING
250,000 Lapse of conditional right to
28/01/2022
28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31
securities because the
conditions have not been, or
have become incapable of
being, satisfied
Refer to next page for full details of the announcement
Notification of cessation of +securities
1 / 6
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 1 - Announcement Details
1.1 Name of +Entity
SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.
1.2
Registered Number Type
Registration Number
ABN
78626192998
1.3
ASX issuer code
SMX
The announcement is New announcement
Date of this announcement
11/2/2022
Notification of cessation of +securities
2 / 6
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 2 - Details of +equity securities or +debt securities that have ceased
ASX +Security Code and Description
SMXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
250,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
28/1/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
ASX +Security Code and Description
SMXAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50
Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased
Number of securities that have ceased
100,000
Reason for cessation
Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied
Date of cessation
Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation?
9/2/2022
No
Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?
Notification of cessation of +securities
3 / 6
Notification of cessation of +securities
Part 3 - Issued capital following changes
Following the cessation of the +securities the subject of this notification, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:
3.1 Quoted +equity securities and +debt securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SMX : ORDINARY FULLY PAID
165,998,927
3.2 Unquoted +equity securities (total number of each +class of +equity securities issued but not quoted on ASX)
Total number of
ASX +security code and description
+securities on issue
SMXAY : OPTION EXPIRING 02-OCT-2022 EX $0.50
300,000
SMXAZ : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2025 EX $0.39
150,000
SMXAAA : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2024 EX $0.357
50,000
SMXAAB : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2024 EX $0.31
600,000
SMXAAW : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2023 EX $0.50
100,000
SMXAAC : OPTION EXPIRING 07-DEC-2023 EX $0.60
1,000,000
SMXAAX : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JAN-2027 EX $0.70
150,000
SMXAAY : OPTION EXPIRING 21-JAN-2025 EX $0.28
600,000
SMXAAK : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2025 EX $0.20
2,500,000
SMXAAN : OPTION EXPIRING 21-MAR-2026 EX $0.355
500,000
SMXAK : OPTION EXPIRING 24-OCT-2025 EX $0.36
100,000
SMXAAO : OPTION EXPIRING 06-AUG-2026 EX $0.351
1,000,000
SMXAAL : OPTION EXPIRING 31-DEC-2025 EX $0.36
105,000
SMXAA : OPTION EXPIRING 09-JUL-2024 EX $0.60
1,000,000
Notification of cessation of +securities
4 / 6
Notification of cessation of +securities
SMXAAJ : OPTION EXPIRING 11-JAN-2024 EX $0.60
SMXAAR : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2026 EX $0.70
only
SMXAAP : OPTION EXPIRING 14-AUG-2026 EX $0.70
SMXAAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 27-SEP-2026 EX $0.351
SMXAAI : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2024 EX $0.70
SMXAAG : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2024 EX $0.60
use
SMXAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50
SMXAAE : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2023 EX $0.70
SMXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31
SMXAN : OPTION EXPIRING 27-JUN-2022 EX $0.40
personal
SMXAO : OPTION EXPIRING 02-OCT-2022 EX $0.31
SMXAAS : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAR-2022 EX $0.40
SMXAP : OPTION EXPIRING 12-MAR-2023 EX $0.60
SMXAQ : OPTION EXPIRING 25-MAR-2023 EX $0.60
SMXAR : OPTION EXPIRING 01-JUN-2023 EX $0.60
SMXAS : OPTION EXPIRING 01-SEP-2023 EX $0.20
SMXAT : OPTION EXPIRING 15-OCT-2023 EX $0.20
For
SMXAU : OPTION EXPIRING 23-NOV-2023 EX $0.60
SMXAAT : OPTION EXPIRING 10-DEC-2023 EX $0.35
SMXAAU : OPTION EXPIRING 21-MAR-2022 EX $0.40
SMXAAV : OPTION EXPIRING 31-MAY-2026 EX $0.351
SMXAE : OPTION EXPIRING 26-Mar-2025 EX 34C
SMXAF : OPTION EXPIRING 26-MAR-2025 EX 60C
Notification of cessation of +securities
5 / 6
500,000
50,000
667,000
100,000
1,000,000
500,000
0
1,341,815
0
500,000
675,000
4,926,466
1,391,255
3,250,000
4,277,947
15,712,844
3,089,591
4,469,331
1,150,000
1,150,000
200,000
700,000
200,000
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document
here.
Disclaimer
Security Matters Ltd. published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 05:17:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
Sales 2020
0,01 M
-
-
Net income 2020
-6,02 M
-
-
Net cash 2020
3,52 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2020
-8,20x
Yield 2020
-
Capitalization
28,9 M
28,9 M
-
EV / Sales 2019
2 359x
EV / Sales 2020
3 005x
Nbr of Employees
-
Free-Float
-
Chart SECURITY MATTERS LIMITED
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.