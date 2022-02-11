Security Matters : Notification of cessation of securities - SMX

For personal use only

ASX +Security Code and Description

SMXAM : OPTION EXPIRING 28-JAN-2022 EX $0.31

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

250,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 28/1/2022 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?

ASX +Security Code and Description

SMXAAH : OPTION EXPIRING 04-JAN-2025 EX $0.50

Unquoted +equity securities that have ceased

Number of securities that have ceased

100,000

Reason for cessation

Lapse of conditional right to securities because the conditions have not been, or have become incapable of being, satisfied

Date of cessation Is the entity paying any consideration for the cessation? 9/2/2022 No

Any other information the entity wishes to notify to ASX about the cessation?