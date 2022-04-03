Security National : Annual Report

SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

Annual Report 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED DATA FOR SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for share and per share information)

2021 2020 2019 2018

2017

Net Interest Income $40,551 $40,504 $42,641 $43,055 $39,601 Net Income 22,472 19,617 21,209 22,176 11,837 Return on Average Assets 1.18% 1.18% 1.49% 1.57% 0.83% Return on Average Equity 11.28% 10.66% 12.29% 14.02% 7.52% Earnings Per Share Basic $13.14 $11.33 $12.02 $12.50 $6.63 Diluted 12.96 11.16 11.85 12.33 6.55 Assets 1,958,819 1,807,719 1,474,811 1,417,166 1,397,334 Deposits 1,515,530 1,404,580 1,128,639 1,109,088 1,119,438 Net Loans 944,211 947,553 911,460 873,508 829,943 Investment Securities 503,370 355,340 340,651 352,920 366,073 Shareholders' Equity 195,932 191,190 174,094 161,227 151,633 Allowance for Loan Losses 17,755 17,673 18,107 17,909 17,789 Shares Outstanding 1,683,998 1,734,875 1,779,915 1,794,631 1,801,196 Shareholders of Record 193 195 198 206 208

FROM THE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

To our shareholders:

I begin with a note of reﬂection as 2021 marked my 50th year at Security National Corporation. I have been fortunate to interact with so many exceptional people during my career and have seen signiﬁcant change during my ﬁve decades in banking. One thing remains constant, however, the hard work and dedication of our employees. It has been truly rewarding to be part of such an outstanding organization.

I am pleased to report thattthe Corrporrattiion prroducceedrreeccoorrddeeaarrnnininggssooff$$222.5.5mmililliloionninin2200221,1, a a141.64%.6%incinrceraesaesoevoevrelraslatsyteyaer.arA. lAsols,oe,aeranringinsgpsepresrhsahrearaedavdavnacnecde1d6%16%tot$o13$.134.1p4epresrhsahrea,rea, naew nheigwh.high.

Record results beneﬁted shareholders in the following ways:

• Payment of a $3 per share special dividend;

• Enhanced earnings per share through the repurchase of a signiﬁcant number of shares from shareholders wishing to sell; and,

• Maintenance of strong capital ratios to support future asset agsrosewttghr. owth.

The balance sheet experienced signiﬁcant expansion in 2021 as total assets rose to $1.96 billion and total deposits climbed to $1.52 billion. Shareholders' equity - your ownership - reached $195.9 million at year end. All represent new peaks in the Corporation's long history.

Interest margins remained suppressed, a situation that maycontinue into 2022. Competitive pressures will not abate, on either deposit or loan rates. We will work to provideinnovative solutions, clearly superior service, and fair and consistent pricing. This combination has served our customers and communities well for generations; we expect it will continue to do so.

Net interest income - the diﬀerence between interest earned and paid - rose to $40.6 million in 2021. Total loan volume declined fractionally to $963 million at year end, still the second highest in our history. Three factors impacted the loan side. The Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) started to wind down, and we witnessed a growing volume of loan redemptions as the year progressed. In the agriculture sector, rising commodity prices beneﬁted farmers resulting in seasonal lending activity that was more subdued than in most years. Increasing commercial opportunities in both our Sioux City and Sioux Falls markets added value to the region and, by extension, to our banks.

L to R: Jeremy Uhl, Treasurer; D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President & CEO; Jeremy Craighead, Executive Vice President of Security National Corporation

Non-interest income - that received from fees for services - set a record in 2021, rising 10.3% to $26.7 million. Monetary and ﬁscal policies created massive amounts of investable funds and, with supply chain issues and labor shortages, fewer opportunities to employ it for goods and services. Financial markets were a beneﬁciary. In addition, we continued to develop both new and existing customer relationships. Our Wealth Management Division ended the year responsible for $4.7 billion in assets. Of particular note, the Investment Services group was recognized as the top-rated production team amongsimilar-size bank advisors by Cetera Financial Services, its sponsoring broker. Congratulations to our brokers and staﬀ - this achievement reﬂects their commitment to doing the right things for our customers, the right way.

Looking ahead, you will see some changes in titles and responsibilities. As I write this letter, some of those transitions have already taken place. Although I will remain Chairman and CEO, Jeremy Craighead was named President and Jeremy Uhl Executive Vice President and CFO for Security National Bank, both eﬀective January 25th, 2022. I believe they are outstanding professionals in every regard. Their combination of ﬁnancial expertise, leadership and devotion to our community will guide SNB and ensure itscontinued stability, growth and success well into the future.

L to R: Joe Twidwell, Senior Vice President & Trust Oﬃcer; Ellen Prescott, Senior Vice President & General Auditor; Cindy Schubert, Senior Vice President, Bank Operations of Security National Bank

We will continue to emphasize our strengths - people, products and services. While dedicated to all the communities we serve, additional focus will be placed on our Sioux Falls presence in 2022, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. There, as in all of our locations, we have a good foundation in place with a strong and experienced staﬀ.

To close, as always, we deeply appreciate the support and conﬁdence you show in Security National Corporation.

D. Douglas Rice

Chairman, President & CEO