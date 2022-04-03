Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. OTC Markets
  5. Security National Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNLC   US8147841048

SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SNLC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Security National : Annual Report

04/03/2022 | 04:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

Annual Report 2021

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

CONSOLIDATED DATA FOR SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except for share and per share information)

2021 2020 2019 2018

2017

Net Interest Income

$40,551

$40,504

$42,641

$43,055

$39,601

Net Income

22,472

19,617

21,209

22,176

11,837

Return on Average Assets

1.18%

1.18%

1.49%

1.57%

0.83%

Return on Average Equity

11.28%

10.66%

12.29%

14.02%

7.52%

Earnings Per Share

Basic

$13.14

$11.33

$12.02

$12.50

$6.63

Diluted

12.96

11.16

11.85

12.33

6.55

Assets

1,958,819

1,807,719

1,474,811

1,417,166

1,397,334

Deposits

1,515,530

1,404,580

1,128,639

1,109,088

1,119,438

Net Loans

944,211

947,553

911,460

873,508

829,943

Investment Securities

503,370

355,340

340,651

352,920

366,073

Shareholders' Equity

195,932

191,190

174,094

161,227

151,633

Allowance for Loan Losses

17,755

17,673

18,107

17,909

17,789

Shares Outstanding

1,683,998

1,734,875

1,779,915

1,794,631

1,801,196

Shareholders of Record

193

195

198

206

208

1

FROM THE CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT AND CEO

To our shareholders:

I begin with a note of reﬂection as 2021 marked my 50th year at Security National Corporation. I have been fortunate to interact with so many exceptional people during my career and have seen signiﬁcant change during my ﬁve decades in banking. One thing remains constant, however, the hard work and dedication of our employees. It has been truly rewarding to be part of such an outstanding organization.

I am pleased to report thattthe Corrporrattiion prroducceedrreeccoorrddeeaarrnnininggssooff$$222.5.5mmililliloionninin2200221,1, a a141.64%.6%incinrceraesaesoevoevrelraslatsyteyaer.arA. lAsols,oe,aeranringinsgpsepresrhsahrearaedavdavnacnecde1d6%16%tot$o13$.134.1p4epresrhsahrea,rea, naew nheigwh.high.

Record results beneﬁted shareholders in the following ways:

  • • Payment of a $3 per share special dividend;

  • • Enhanced earnings per share through the repurchase of a signiﬁcant number of shares from shareholders wishing to sell; and,

  • • Maintenance of strong capital ratios to support future asset agsrosewttghr. owth.

The balance sheet experienced signiﬁcant expansion in 2021 as total assets rose to $1.96 billion and total deposits climbed to $1.52 billion. Shareholders' equity - your ownership - reached $195.9 million at year end. All represent new peaks in the Corporation's long history.

Interest margins remained suppressed, a situation that maycontinue into 2022. Competitive pressures will not abate, on either deposit or loan rates. We will work to provideinnovative solutions, clearly superior service, and fair and consistent pricing. This combination has served our customers and communities well for generations; we expect it will continue to do so.

Net interest income - the diﬀerence between interest earned and paid - rose to $40.6 million in 2021. Total loan volume declined fractionally to $963 million at year end, still the second highest in our history. Three factors impacted the loan side. The Federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) started to wind down, and we witnessed a growing volume of loan redemptions as the year progressed. In the agriculture sector, rising commodity prices beneﬁted farmers resulting in seasonal lending activity that was more subdued than in most years. Increasing commercial opportunities in both our Sioux City and Sioux Falls markets added value to the region and, by extension, to our banks.

L to R: Jeremy Uhl, Treasurer; D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President & CEO; Jeremy Craighead, Executive Vice President of Security National Corporation

Non-interest income - that received from fees for services - set a record in 2021, rising 10.3% to $26.7 million. Monetary and ﬁscal policies created massive amounts of investable funds and, with supply chain issues and labor shortages, fewer opportunities to employ it for goods and services. Financial markets were a beneﬁciary. In addition, we continued to develop both new and existing customer relationships. Our Wealth Management Division ended the year responsible for $4.7 billion in assets. Of particular note, the Investment Services group was recognized as the top-rated production team amongsimilar-size bank advisors by Cetera Financial Services, its sponsoring broker. Congratulations to our brokers and staﬀ - this achievement reﬂects their commitment to doing the right things for our customers, the right way.

Looking ahead, you will see some changes in titles and responsibilities. As I write this letter, some of those transitions have already taken place. Although I will remain Chairman and CEO, Jeremy Craighead was named President and Jeremy Uhl Executive Vice President and CFO for Security National Bank, both eﬀective January 25th, 2022. I believe they are outstanding professionals in every regard. Their combination of ﬁnancial expertise, leadership and devotion to our community will guide SNB and ensure itscontinued stability, growth and success well into the future.

L to R: Joe Twidwell, Senior Vice President & Trust Oﬃcer; Ellen Prescott, Senior Vice President & General Auditor; Cindy Schubert, Senior Vice President, Bank Operations of Security National Bank

We will continue to emphasize our strengths - people, products and services. While dedicated to all the communities we serve, additional focus will be placed on our Sioux Falls presence in 2022, one of the fastest-growing cities in the nation. There, as in all of our locations, we have a good foundation in place with a strong and experienced staﬀ.

To close, as always, we deeply appreciate the support and conﬁdence you show in Security National Corporation.

D. Douglas Rice

Chairman, President & CEO

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Security National Corporation published this content on 03 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2022 20:03:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
04:04pSECURITY NATIONAL : Annual Report
PU
03/28SECURITY NATIONAL : Strange Money Superstitions (Or Are They?) From Around the World
PU
03/09SECURITY NATIONAL : Kid-Tested, Banker-Approved Children's Books About Money
PU
03/04SECURITY NATIONAL : Five Telltale Signs of a Charity Scam
PU
02/28SECURITY NATIONAL : Bank Officers Promoted to Vice President
PU
02/25SECURITY NATIONAL : Wealth Management Announces Promotions
PU
02/24SECURITY NATIONAL : SNB Voted Best Bank, Mortgage Lender in Siouxland
PU
02/16Daktronics Freeform LED Display Sits Atop Security National Financial Corporation
AQ
02/14SECURITY NATIONAL : How to Spot the Signs of a Romance Scammer and Report Online Dating Sc..
PU
01/31SECURITY NATIONAL : A Dozen Ways to Cut Down Your Next Grocery Bill
PU
More news
Chart SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Security National Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
D. Douglas Rice President