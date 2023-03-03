Security National : Bank Announces New Ag Services Representative

March 2, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Rachel Kenny has been named Ag Services Representative at Security National Bank. In her role, she will join a team of community minded lenders who support local farmers with all of their banking needs.

Kenny's agricultural roots stem back to her time growing up in Schaller, Iowa. She went on to earn a degree in applied ag and food studies, with an emphasis in agribusiness and business administration, from Morningside University.

Prior to her new role at Security National Bank, Kenny gained experience as an intern for the ag lending department at SNB's branch locations in Moville and Mapleton. She is excited for opportunities to get further involved, and to develop relationships in these communities.

