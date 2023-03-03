Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  OTC Markets
  Security National Corporation
  News
  Summary
Security National : Bank Announces New Ag Services Representative

03/03/2023 | 05:50pm EST
March 2, 2023

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Rachel Kenny has been named Ag Services Representative at Security National Bank. In her role, she will join a team of community minded lenders who support local farmers with all of their banking needs.

Kenny's agricultural roots stem back to her time growing up in Schaller, Iowa. She went on to earn a degree in applied ag and food studies, with an emphasis in agribusiness and business administration, from Morningside University.

Prior to her new role at Security National Bank, Kenny gained experience as an intern for the ag lending department at SNB's branch locations in Moville and Mapleton. She is excited for opportunities to get further involved, and to develop relationships in these communities.

###

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL BANK

Security National Bank is a full-service, community owned financial institution with branch offices serving customers in Sioux City, Dakota Dunes, Akron, Mapleton, Moville and Lawton. Since its founding in 1884, Security National Bank has set the standard for integrity, honor, open-mindedness, excellent service, efficiency, good humor, respect, duty and human connection in the financial industry. Today, SNB is the largest locally owned bank in Sioux City. Security National Bank is a Member FDIC institution and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit SNBonline.com.

Disclaimer

Security National Corporation published this content on 02 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2023 22:49:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
