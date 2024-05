This is an abstract of the document. To keep reading, click here and get access to the original version.

May 20, 2024 Chrystal Mollet has been named Vice President of Security National Bank's Wealth Management division, previously serving as Trust Officer since 2021. She joined the division in 2015 as a Personal Trust Relationship Manager, and was promoted to Wealth Management Advisor in 2019. [...]