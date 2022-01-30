Security National : Bank Names 14th President in Storied History

January 30, 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - Security National Bank has named Jeremy Craighead as its next president.

The bank's board of directors ratified the selection of Craighead to succeed D. Douglas Rice at its regularly scheduled January meeting.

Rice, who has served as president of the Sioux City-based financial institution since 2011, will continue as the bank's board chairman and CEO.

Meanwhile Jeremy Uhl, the bank's chief financial officer, will replace Craighead as executive vice president.

"Jeremy Craighead and Jeremy Uhl are outstanding professionals in every regard, and perfectly positioned to build on the legacy of customer service that has been established at Security National Bank," said Rice, whose own career spans 51 years at SNB. "Their combination of financial expertise, leadership and devotion to our community will guide our bank and ensure our continued stability, growth and success well into the future."

Craighead becomes just the 14th president - and seventh in the past 86 years - to lead Security National Bank, which was founded in 1884 and is currently the largest and most established local financial institution in Sioux City.

Upon graduating in 2001 from the University of Northern Iowa, Craighead started his career as a personal banker and quickly rose through the ranks at Security National Bank. While working at SNB, he also graduated from the Iowa School of Banking and the Graduate School of Banking in Boulder, Colo.

Craighead was promoted a number of times to positions including personal banking center manager, retail banking officer, assistant vice president, vice president of retail banking services, Bank Security Act (BSA) officer and executive vice president.

Also active in the community, Craighead has held a number of board positions with Leadership Siouxland, Habitat for Humanity, the Sioux City Growth Organization, the Business Roundtable of the Chamber of Commerce and the District Advisory Council for the Sioux City Schoolboard.

He currently resides in Sioux City with his wife, Kris, and two children.

Craighead will be succeeded as the executive vice president by Uhl, who will also retain his position as the bank's chief financial officer. Uhl, a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), joined Security National Bank in 2014 as the bank's vice president of finance.

A Sioux City native and Bishop Heelan graduate, he received his Bachelor of Business Administration degree from the University of Notre Dame. Upon graduating college, he began his career at PricewaterhouseCoopers, LLP, an accounting firm in Minneapolis, and returned to Sioux City to join Reinsch, Prosser & Co., LLP - where he was named a partner.

In the community, Uhl serves as the board president for the Crittenton Center, and on the finance committee for Bishop Heelan school. He lives in Sioux City with his wife, Jennifer, and two children.

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL BANK

Security National Bank is a full-service financial institution with branch offices serving customers in Sioux City, Akron, Mapleton, Moville, Lawton and Climbing Hill. Since its founding in 1884, Security National Bank has set the standard for integrity, honor, open-mindedness, excellent service, efficiency, good humor, respect, duty and human connection in the banking industry. Today, SNB is the largest locally owned bank in Sioux City. Security National Bank is Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information about ways to advance your career with SNB, visit the Employment Opportunities page.