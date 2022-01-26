Log in
    SNLC   US8147841048

SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SNLC)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompany 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Security National : SNB Names Senior Vice President & Chief Credit Officer

01/26/2022 | 05:39pm EST
January 26, 2022

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Security National Bank, is pleased to announce the following promotion:

Craig Mayo has been promoted to Senior Vice President and Chief Credit Officer at SNB. In his new role, he will be responsible for the supervision of the Bank's Commercial and Ag Department; along with the Bank's loan policies, procedures and initiatives. He will provide lending guidance, monitor credit risk and serve as the Chair of the Loan and Discount (L&D) Committee.

Mayo joined Security National Bank in April 2021, bringing with him more than 35 years of financial experience. His lending and credit management expertise includes commercial, agricultural, SBA/USDA loans, consumer and special assets.

Mayo holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from Middlebury (Vt.) College. He is also a graduate of the Stagen Integral Leadership Academy, the Agricultural Lending School at the School of Banking in Topeka, Kan., and the Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in Madison.

###

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL BANK

Security National Bank is a full-service financial institution with branch offices serving customers in Sioux City, Akron, Mapleton, Moville, Lawton and Climbing Hill. Since its founding in 1884, Security National Bank has set the standard for integrity, honor, open-mindedness, excellent service, efficiency, good humor, respect, duty and human connection in the banking industry. Today, SNB is the largest locally owned bank in Sioux City. Security National Bank is Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information about ways to advance your career with SNB, visit the Employment Opportunities page.

Disclaimer

Security National Corporation published this content on 26 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2022 22:38:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Managers and Directors
D. Douglas Rice President