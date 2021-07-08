Security National : Bank Welcomes Vice President of Commercial Services

Log in
    SNLC   US8147841048

SECURITY NATIONAL CORPORATION

(SNLC)
07/08/2021 | 05:38pm EDT
July 8, 2021

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - D. Douglas Rice, Chairman, President and CEO of Security National Bank, is pleased to introduce the following new employee:

Craig Mayohas joined Security National Bank as Vice President of Commercial Services in Sioux City. He arrives at SNB after serving as Executive Vice President and Chief Credit Officer for Equity Bank in Wichita, Kan.

A professional with more than 35 years of financial experience, Mayo brings expertise that spans across multiple specialties including commercial lending, mortgage origination, credit analysis, loan reviews and special assets. He began his banking career with Northfield Savings Bank in 1984, after earning his bachelor's degree at Middlebury College in Vermont.

Mayo is also a graduate of the Stagen Integral Leadership Academy, the Agricultural Lending School at the School of Banking in Topeka, Kan., and the Wisconsin Graduate School of Banking in Madison.

In the past, Mayo has served on the Board of Directors for the Manitowoc Symphony Orchestra and has volunteered for the Miracle League of Green Bay. He looks forward to getting involved with Sioux City organizations, as well.

ABOUT SECURITY NATIONAL BANK

Security National Bank is a full-service financial institution with branch offices serving customers in Sioux City, Akron, Mapleton, Moville, Lawton and Climbing Hill. Since its founding in 1884, Security National Bank has set the standard for integrity, honor, open-mindedness, excellent service, efficiency, good humor, respect, duty and human connection in the banking industry. Today, SNB is the largest locally owned bank in Sioux City. Security National Bank is Member FDIC and Equal Housing Lender. For more information about ways to advance your career with SNB, visit the Employment Opportunities page.

Disclaimer

Security National Corporation published this content on 08 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2021 21:37:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
