Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Security National Financial Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SNFCA   US8147853092

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(SNFCA)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:43 2022-06-21 pm EDT
8.385 USD   +1.88%
01:15pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
01:08pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Security National Financial : Material Event - Form 8-K

06/21/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): June 17, 2022

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in this Charter)

Utah 000-09341 87-0345941
(State or other jurisdiction
of incorporation) 		(Commission
File Number) 		IRS Employer
Identification No.)
433 Ascension Way, 6thFloor, Salt Lake City, Utah 84123
(Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)
Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (801)264-1060

Does Not Apply

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2 below):

Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))
Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered
Class A Common Stock SNFCA The NasdaqGlobal Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events - Security National Financial Corporation Declares Stock Dividend

On June 17, 2022, at the Annual Board of Directors Meeting of Security National Financial Corporation (the "Company"), it was announced that the Company would issue a 5% stock dividend to its holders of Class A and Class C shares of Common Stock. The stock dividend will be issued to the Class A and Class C common stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

The date of issuance of the stock dividend is July 8, 2022. It should be noted that the Company has previously issued 5% stock dividends on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock each year from 1991 through 2021, except that during year 2020 stock dividends totaling 7.5% were declared on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock. The Board is pleased to declare this additional 5% stock dividend for year 2022.

-2-

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
(Registrant)
Date: June 21, 2022 /s/ Scott M. Quist
Scott M. Quist, Chairman, President
and Chief Executive Officer
-3-

Disclaimer

SNFC - Security National Financial Corporation published this content on 21 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2022 17:14:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
01:15pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Material Event - Form 8-K
PU
01:08pSECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
05/16SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/16Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Quarter Ended..
AQ
05/16SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
05/16Security National Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter ..
CI
05/04SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL : 2021 Annual Report
PU
04/04Security National Financial Corporation Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended De..
AQ
03/31SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORP Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
03/31Security National Financial Corporation Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ende..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 471 M - -
Net income 2021 39,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 133 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 4,87x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 169 M 169 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 676
Free-Float 52,1%
Chart SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Security National Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Scott M. Quist Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Garrett S. Sill Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer
Thayne D. Atkinson Chief Information Officer & Vice president
Christie Q. Overbaugh Vice President
Howard Craig Moody Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION-10.54%169
AL RAJHI BANKING AND INVESTMENT CORPORATION-6.23%88 588
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED-17.50%49 686
DISCOVER FINANCIAL SERVICES-18.29%26 529
FIRSTRAND LIMITED9.23%23 222
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED4.57%15 446