Security National Financial : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): June 17, 2022

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in this Charter)

Utah 000-09341 87-0345941 (State or other jurisdiction

of incorporation) (Commission

File Number) IRS Employer

Identification No.)

433 Ascension Way, 6 th Floor , Salt Lake City , Utah 84123 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code)

Registrant's Telephone Number, Including Area Code: (801) 264-1060

Does Not Apply

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (seeGeneral Instruction A.2 below):

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425) ☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b)) ☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading symbol Name of each exchange on which registered Class A Common Stock SNFCA The Nasdaq Global Select Market

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 8.01. Other Events - Security National Financial Corporation Declares Stock Dividend

On June 17, 2022, at the Annual Board of Directors Meeting of Security National Financial Corporation (the "Company"), it was announced that the Company would issue a 5% stock dividend to its holders of Class A and Class C shares of Common Stock. The stock dividend will be issued to the Class A and Class C common stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.

The date of issuance of the stock dividend is July 8, 2022. It should be noted that the Company has previously issued 5% stock dividends on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock each year from 1991 through 2021, except that during year 2020 stock dividends totaling 7.5% were declared on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock. The Board is pleased to declare this additional 5% stock dividend for year 2022.

-2-

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION (Registrant)

Date: June 21, 2022 /s/ Scott M. Quist Scott M. Quist, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer