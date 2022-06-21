Security National Financial : Material Event - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES
Date of Report (Date of Earliest Event Reported): June 17, 2022
SECURITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
|
433 Ascension Way, 6thFloor, Salt Lake City, Utah
|
|
84123
|
Item 8.01. Other Events - Security National Financial Corporation Declares Stock Dividend
On June 17, 2022, at the Annual Board of Directors Meeting of Security National Financial Corporation (the "Company"), it was announced that the Company would issue a 5% stock dividend to its holders of Class A and Class C shares of Common Stock. The stock dividend will be issued to the Class A and Class C common stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022.
The date of issuance of the stock dividend is July 8, 2022. It should be noted that the Company has previously issued 5% stock dividends on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock each year from 1991 through 2021, except that during year 2020 stock dividends totaling 7.5% were declared on its shares of Class A and Class C Common Stock. The Board is pleased to declare this additional 5% stock dividend for year 2022.
Date: June 21, 2022
|
/s/ Scott M. Quist
|
|
Scott M. Quist, Chairman, President
|
|
and Chief Executive Officer