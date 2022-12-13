Seed International : SEEDCO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Seed Co is committed to sustainable ethical business practices, the protection of the environment, and economic development while improving the livelihoods of all its stakeholders, including but not limited to employees, farmers, consumers, and communities. To this end, the DNA of our seed-to-feed business is to innovate and make available climate-smarthigh-yielding seed solutions, agronomic support, and training for the efficient utilization of arable land and other farming inputs to sustainably make both small and large-scale farming profitable enterprises that feed both people and livestock with catalytic effects on critical economic value chains.

Overall, Group volume dropped by 34% and this was partially offset by the appreciation of the Zambian kwacha curtailing the decline in turnover to 28%. Consequently, margins were also weighed down by the drop in turnover.

E. M. Kalaote Company Secretary 12 December 2022

In Kenya drought as well as product unavailability resulted in volume declining by 46% while product shortages in Nigeria handicapped volume by 40% in this market.

By Order of the Board

Financial performance

Performance reverted to the usual first half cost accumulation and loss outturn in line with the seasonality of the business. Unlike prior year, sales volume was subdued in the absence of early seed distribution mainly in Malawi as the Government delayed pronouncing its input programme for the 2022/23 season causing the SBU's half-year volume to decline by 80%. A similar situation also obtained in Zambia with the Government delaying the intake of seed to the next half of the year unlike last year and reduced the SBUs' volume by 20%.

Research and development

The Group continues to leverage its intellectual capacity to innovate and release seed products that are adaptable to ever changing climatic conditions and emerging pests and diseases. To renew and diversify the product basket, a number of new products were released during the first half.

Outlook

Rainfall forecasts are indicating normal to above normal rains in most parts of Southern Africa and below normal to normal rains in parts of East Africa. On the back of enhanced focus on regional food security and the Group's strong geographical presence as well as a diversity of climate-smart products suitable for mixed rainfall patterns, we are well prepared to satisfy market demand. Improved performance is expected from the South African associate that is now on a firm footing following its recent establishment. In addition, the vegetable joint venture is expected to be boosted by exciting opportunities in Mozambique, a new market. We are however cognisant of the global risks, and we continue to implement mitigating measures to continue growing stakeholder value.

Overview

Adverse effects of the Russo-Ukraine conflict bedevilled the global economy characterised by constrained global supply-chain induced inflation, rising inflation and interest rates. Regional economies in which the Group operates are impacted the most on the backdrop of already fragile economies, the aftermath of the peak of Covid-19 as well as the bad rainfall season last year that was more pronounced in East Africa. On a positive note, the Covid-19 pandemic is largely under control. These developments also impacted the Group mainly through rising input costs, seed production challenges in drought impacted parts of Africa and declining aggregate demand.

The Group is however leveraging its production bases in Southern Africa, Zambia and Malawi as well as Zimbabwe, to supply seed to the East and West African markets that have shortages.

Chairman

CEO

D. E. B. Long

M. Nzwere

Seed supply

In spite of climate change and global inflation induced challenges encountered by seed growers, overall the Group has adequate stocks to satisfy demand in most markets save for Kenya and Nigeria.

Executive Officer (CEO).

Payables mainly relate to amounts outstanding on seed delivered by growers settled subsequent to the reporting date.

These abridged financial statements were approved by the Board on 18 November 2022 and duly signed on its behalf by the Chairman and Chief

No interim dividend was declared at half-year end per the Group's policy. The increase in borrowings mainly arose from the draw-down of seasonal short-term working capital facilities to fund the intake of raw seed from

10. Approval of financial statements growers and the commencement of seed processing.

9. Dividend

The movement in equity is mainly attributable to the loss recorded during the first half.

8. Directorate

There were no changes to the Board of Directors during the period under review.

In line with the seasonality of operations, the value of inventory peaks during the first half as seed is being received from growers and being processed ahead of the planting season in most markets.

UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022