Seed International : SEEDCO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022

Overall, Group volume dropped by 34% and this was partially offset by the appreciation of the Zambian kwacha curtailing the decline in turnover to 28%. Consequently, margins were also weighed down by the drop in turnover.
E. M. Kalaote Company Secretary 12 December 2022
In Kenya drought as well as product unavailability resulted in volume declining by 46% while product shortages in Nigeria handicapped volume by 40% in this market.
By Order of the Board
Financial performance
Performance reverted to the usual first half cost accumulation and loss outturn in line with the seasonality of the business. Unlike prior year, sales volume was subdued in the absence of early seed distribution mainly in Malawi as the Government delayed pronouncing its input programme for the 2022/23 season causing the SBU's half-yearvolume to decline by 80%. A similar situation also obtained in Zambia with the Government delaying the intake of seed to the next half of the year unlike last year and reduced the SBUs' volume by 20%.
Research and development
The Group continues to leverage its intellectual capacity to innovate and release seed products that are adaptable to ever changing climatic conditions and emerging pests and diseases. To renew and diversify the product basket, a number of new products were released during the first half.
Outlook
Rainfall forecasts are indicating normal to above normal rains in most parts of Southern Africa and below normal to normal rains in parts of East Africa. On the back of enhanced focus on regional food security and the Group's strong geographical presence as well as a diversity of climate-smartproducts suitable for mixed rainfall patterns, we are well prepared to satisfy market demand. Improved performance is expected from the South African associate that is now on a firm footing following its recent establishment. In addition, the vegetable joint venture is expected to be boosted by exciting opportunities in Mozambique, a new market. We are however cognisant of the global risks, and we continue to implement mitigating measures to continue growing stakeholder value.
Overview
Adverse effects of the Russo-Ukraineconflict bedevilled the global economy characterised by constrained global supply-chaininduced inflation, rising inflation and interest rates. Regional economies in which the Group operates are impacted the most on the backdrop of already fragile economies, the aftermath of the peak of Covid-19as well as the bad rainfall season last year that was more pronounced in East Africa. On a positive note, the Covid-19pandemic is largely under control. These developments also impacted the Group mainly through rising input costs, seed production challenges in drought impacted parts of Africa and declining aggregate demand.
The Group is however leveraging its production bases in Southern Africa, Zambia and Malawi as well as Zimbabwe, to supply seed to the East and West African markets that have shortages.
Chairman
CEO
D. E. B. Long
M. Nzwere
Seed supply
In spite of climate change and global inflation induced challenges encountered by seed growers, overall the Group has adequate stocks to satisfy demand in most markets save for Kenya and Nigeria.
Executive Officer (CEO).
Payables mainly relate to amounts outstanding on seed delivered by growers settled subsequent to the reporting date.
These abridged financial statements were approved by the Board on 18 November 2022 and duly signed on its behalf by the Chairman and Chief
No interim dividend was declared at half-yearend per the Group's policy. The increase in borrowings mainly arose from the draw-downof seasonal short-termworking capital facilities to fund the intake of raw seed from
10. Approval of financial statementsgrowers and the commencement of seed processing.
9. Dividend
The movement in equity is mainly attributable to the loss recorded during the first half.
8. Directorate
There were no changes to the Board of Directors during the period under review.
In line with the seasonality of operations, the value of inventory peaks during the first half as seed is being received from growers and being processed ahead of the planting season in most markets.
UNAUDITED ABRIDGED GROUP RESULTS FOR THE HALF YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses increased due to imported global inflation in
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
regional markets as well the impact of a strong Zambian kwacha.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1. Corporate information
|
|
|
|
|
Net finance costs were higher due to rising interest rates. The Group's
|
|
Seed Co International Limited is a Company which is incorporated and
|
net debt increased mainly as a result of the translation impact of a
|
|
domiciled in Botswana and listed on the Botswana Stock Exchange and
|
kwacha on local Zambian borrowings.
|
|
the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange. The Company has subsidiaries, an
|
Associate and joint venture operations loss contribution almost halved
|
|
associate and joint ventures located in Angola, Botswana, Democratic
|
|
Republic of Congo (DRC), Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Malawi,
|
driven by South African associate that had a good early season
|
|
Mozambique, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa, Tanzania and Zambia.
|
headstart on the back of better product availability.
|
|
2. Basis of preparation
|
|
|
|
|
The Group's tax expense decreased notably as the business cycle
|
|
The basis of preparation of these financial statements is International
|
reverted to the normal seasonal first half loss unlike prior year when the
|
|
Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).
|
|
|
|
|
Group benefited from early season sales.
|
|
3. Accounting policies
|
|
|
|
|
Financial position
|
|
The principal accounting policies of the Group have been consistently
|
Capital expenditure coupled with the aforementioned strong Kwacha
|
|
drove the increase in property, plant and equipment values. Notable
|
|
followed in all material respects from prior year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
fixed asset additions include production farm capacitation in Zambia;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unaudited period ended
|
marketing and distribution fleet replacement across markets.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sept 2022
|
Sept 2021
|
The carrying value of investments in joint ventures and the associate
|
|
4. Capital expenditure (CAPEX)
|
|
US$'M
|
US$'M
|
declined on account of the share of losses booked during the period.
|
|
1.7
|
2.3
|
|
Receivables increased with the early sales though this was partially
|
|
5. Depreciation & amortisation
|
1.5
|
1.5
|
|
|
6. Commitments for CAPEX
|
5.2
|
2.5
|
|
offset by collections since the last financial year end.
|
|
|
|
|
7. Contingent liabilities
|
0.2
|
0.2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|