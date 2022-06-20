Seed International : TRADING UPDATE

SEED CO INTERNATIONAL LIMITED

Also referred to as SCIL or the Group

Incorporated in the Republic of Botswana on 13 December 2000

UIN: BW00002529282

Share code: SEEDCO and ISIN BW0000002005

TRADING UPDATE

The Equity Listings Requirements of the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) compels issuers to announce through the BSE and the press if the variation between its expected profit or loss before tax and the previous corresponding period exceeds 10%.

The Board of the Seed Co International Limited (SCIL) Group therefore hereby announce that the Group's profit before tax from continuing operations for the full year period ended 31 March 2022 will be approximately 20% to 30% (between US$3.1m and US$4.6m) lower than the profit before tax from continuing operations amounting to US$15.3m for the corresponding period ended 31 March 2021 mainly due to reduced sales volume performance and adverse impact on economies of scale.

Accordingly, investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing with the securities of Seed Co International Limited.

The audited financial information on which this trading update is based will be released before the end of June 2022.

By Order of the Board

E.M. Kalaote

Secretary

14 June 2022