Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Seed Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEED   ZW0009011504

SEED CO LIMITED

(SEED)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
230.20 ZWL    0.00%
03:08aSeed : Co Limited Resignation of Director
PU
02/23Seed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary
PU
01/27Seed : Q3 Trading Update
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seed : Co Limited Resignation of Director

03/27/2023 | 03:08am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEED CO LIMITED NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise that Mr. Michael Shongwe Ndoro ("Mike")

has with immediate effect resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and as a member of the Company's subsidiary and associate boards.

The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Mike for his commitment and dedicated service as an

Independent Director over more than 12 years. The Company will always cherish Mike's thoughtful, insightful, and often challenging input which added considerable value to Board deliberations.

The Board wishes Mike the best for his future professional and personal endeavours.

The Company will make further announcements in due course regarding any changes to the Board as may be necessary.

Tineyi Chatiza

Company Secretary

24 March 2023

Disclaimer

Seed Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2023 07:07:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEED CO LIMITED
03:08aSeed : Co Limited Resignation of Director
PU
02/23Seed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary
PU
01/27Seed : Q3 Trading Update
PU
2022Seed : HY23 Results & Audit Review
PU
2022Seed : 2022 AGM Results
PU
2022Seed : Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
2022Seed : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion
PU
2022Seed : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results
PU
2021SEED CO LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2021SEED CO LIMITED : Press Release
CO
More news
Chart SEED CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seed Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Morgan Nzwere Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Matorofa Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Leonard Mutunga Co-Finance Director
David Edward Beaumont Long Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gorden Mabuyaye Group Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEED CO LIMITED208.91%0
CORTEVA, INC.-3.30%40 504
QL RESOURCES3.45%3 133
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.-3.16%1 766
FRESH DEL MONTE PRODUCE INC.13.78%1 426
FGV HOLDINGS22.73%1 335
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer