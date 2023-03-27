Seed : Co Limited Resignation of Director

SEED CO LIMITED NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The Board of Directors of the Company ("the Board") wishes to advise that Mr. Michael Shongwe Ndoro ("Mike")

has with immediate effect resigned as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company and as a member of the Company's subsidiary and associate boards.

The Board would like to extend its appreciation to Mike for his commitment and dedicated service as an

Independent Director over more than 12 years. The Company will always cherish Mike's thoughtful, insightful, and often challenging input which added considerable value to Board deliberations.

The Board wishes Mike the best for his future professional and personal endeavours.

The Company will make further announcements in due course regarding any changes to the Board as may be necessary.

Tineyi Chatiza

Company Secretary

24 March 2023