Seed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary

Seed Co Limited

Company Registration Number: 217/83

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders of Seed Co Limited ("the Company") and the investing public are advised that the Board has resolved to suspend indefinitely the proposal to migrate the Company's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("the Transaction").

Accordingly, the Cautionary Announcement made on 18 January 2023 is hereby withdrawn.

Shareholders and the investing public are hereby advised that the Company will remain listed on the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board

Tineyi Chatiza

Company Secretary

23 February 2023