Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Zimbabwe
  4. Zimbabwe Stock Exchange
  5. Seed Co Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEED   ZW0009011504

SEED CO LIMITED

(SEED)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-21
190.00 ZWL   -4.52%
02:33aSeed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary
PU
01/27Seed : Q3 Trading Update
PU
2022Seed : HY23 Results & Audit Review
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary

02/23/2023 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seed Co Limited

Company Registration Number: 217/83

WITHDRAWAL OF CAUTIONARY ANNOUNCEMENT

Shareholders of Seed Co Limited ("the Company") and the investing public are advised that the Board has resolved to suspend indefinitely the proposal to migrate the Company's listing from the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange to the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange ("the Transaction").

Accordingly, the Cautionary Announcement made on 18 January 2023 is hereby withdrawn.

Shareholders and the investing public are hereby advised that the Company will remain listed on the Main Board of the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

By Order of the Board

Tineyi Chatiza

Company Secretary

23 February 2023

Disclaimer

Seed Co. Ltd. published this content on 23 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 February 2023 07:32:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEED CO LIMITED
02:33aSeed : Co Limited Withdrawal of Cautionary
PU
01/27Seed : Q3 Trading Update
PU
2022Seed : HY23 Results & Audit Review
PU
2022Seed : 2022 AGM Results
PU
2022Seed : Q1 2022 Trading Update
PU
2022Seed : FY22 Results & Audit Opinion
PU
2022Seed : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results
PU
2021SEED CO LIMITED : Annual Report
CO
2021SEED CO LIMITED : Press Release
CO
2020SEED CO LIMITED : Half-year results
CO
More news
Chart SEED CO LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seed Co Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers and Directors
Morgan Nzwere Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
John Matorofa Group CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Leonard Mutunga Co-Finance Director
David Edward Beaumont Long Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Gorden Mabuyaye Group Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEED CO LIMITED154.96%0
CORTEVA, INC.5.38%42 812
QL RESOURCES5.44%3 229
SLC AGRÍCOLA S.A.9.36%2 049
GENTING PLANTATIONS-5.94%1 219
FGV HOLDINGS2.27%1 101