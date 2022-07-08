Seed : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS
SEED CO LIMITED
DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022
Notice is hereby given that there has been a delay in the publication of the Seed Co Limited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 which results were due to be published by 30 June 2022.
The results will now be published on or before 19 July 2022.
The delay has been occasioned by the complexity of reporting and concluding audit procedures in a hyperinflationary environment.
By Order of the Board,
7 July 2022
Tineyi Chatiza
Group Secretary OF THE TRANSFER SECRETARIES REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY
Directors: D. E. B. Long (Chairman), M. Nzwere*, J. Matorofa*, Dr D Garwe, R. C. D. Chitengu, P. Spadin, P. Gowero, Régis Fournier, M. S. Ndoro, F. Savin, *Executive
Alternate: T. N. Chimanya*, L. Mutunga*.
Disclaimer
Seed Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.