    SEED   ZW0009011504

SEED CO LIMITED

(SEED)
End-of-day quote Zimbabwe Stock Exchange  -  2022-07-06
134.93 ZWL   -12.73%
Seed : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results

07/08/2022 | 03:14am EDT
NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SEED CO LIMITED

DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Notice is hereby given that there has been a delay in the publication of the Seed Co Limited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 which results were due to be published by 30 June 2022.

The results will now be published on or before 19 July 2022.

The delay has been occasioned by the complexity of reporting and concluding audit procedures in a hyperinflationary environment.

By Order of the Board,

7 July 2022

Tineyi Chatiza

Group Secretary OF THE TRANSFER SECRETARIES REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY

Directors: D. E. B. Long (Chairman), M. Nzwere*, J. Matorofa*, Dr D Garwe, R. C. D. Chitengu, P. Spadin, P. Gowero, Régis Fournier, M. S. Ndoro, F. Savin, *Executive

Alternate: T. N. Chimanya*, L. Mutunga*.

Disclaimer

Seed Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2022 07:13:18 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
