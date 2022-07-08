Seed : Delay in Publishing FY22 Results

NOTICE TO SHAREHOLDERS

SEED CO LIMITED

DELAY IN THE PUBLICATION OF FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 MARCH 2022

Notice is hereby given that there has been a delay in the publication of the Seed Co Limited financial results for the year ended 31 March 2022 which results were due to be published by 30 June 2022.

The results will now be published on or before 19 July 2022.

The delay has been occasioned by the complexity of reporting and concluding audit procedures in a hyperinflationary environment.

By Order of the Board, 7 July 2022

Tineyi Chatiza

Tineyi Chatiza

Group Secretary

