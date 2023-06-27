Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based wellness and life sciences company - Net asset value at March 31 was down 22% to 7.54 pence per share from 9.62p at the same time the previous year. Net loss narrows to GBP836,000 in the year ended March 31, from GBP2.0 million the previous year. Proposes no dividend, unchanged from the previous year. Seed says that the financial year was challenging due to macro-economic and political factors affecting stock market stability, but notes that it is optimistic about delivering sustainable growth in the long term.

"We remain dedicated to supporting the continued growth of our investee companies while we develop our strategy of providing access to investment opportunities in sectors often inaccessible to the smaller investor. With cash available to invest, we are able to move quickly on any favourably priced opportunities with the potential for excellent long-term value," says Chief Executive Officer Ed McDermott.

Current stock price: 1.82 pence, down 6.6%

12-month change: down 63%

