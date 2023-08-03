Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based wellness and life sciences company - Notes statement from Portage Biotech Inc, in which company holds 0.2% stake. Portage reported it is poised to accelerate accrual in all clinical programs across multiple US cities and abroad. Highlights updated interim data for lead iNKT engager, Port-2, presented at the 2023 ASCO annual meeting which showed early evidence of monotherapy activity with minimal toxicity. Has entered into a clinical collaboration agreement with Merck Inc for the evaluation of Port-2. Further, notes announcement by Little Green Pharma Ltd in which it holds a 2.45% interest. Notes LGP's Desert Flame medicinal cannabis flower product has been granted a marketing authorisation in Poland with the company scheduled to ship its first product from Australia in October.

Current stock price: 2.16 pence

12-month change: down 49%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

