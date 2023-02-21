Advanced search
    FFWD   GG00BRK9BQ81

SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(FFWD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  10:55:52 2023-02-21 am EST
2.150 GBX   -4.44%
10:56aSeed Innovations discusses convertible loan note repayment
AN
02/15Seed Innovations highlights ethics approval at Little Green Pharma
AN
02/13Seed Innovations sees Yooma become immaterial on disappointing outlook
AN
Seed Innovations discusses convertible loan note repayment

02/21/2023 | 10:56am EST
Seed Innovations Ltd - AIM-listed investor in the medical cannabis, health, and wellness space - Says it is in discussions with its portfolio company South West Brands, with Seed requesting full repayment as the convertible loan note it provided South West Brands in October 2021 has matured. At this time, Seed made a GBP150,000 investment in South West Brands via a 12-month, 8% CLN maturing in October last year. This was extended until mid-January, as announced in mid-November. In total, Seed says it has GBP500,000 invested via several CLNs valued at GBP543,000 as at September 30.

Current stock price: 2.15 pence, down 4.4%

12-month change: down 65%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 -3,63 M -4,37 M -4,37 M
Net income 2022 -4,51 M -5,43 M -5,43 M
Net cash 2022 0,92 M 1,11 M 1,11 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,79 M 5,76 M 5,76 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Peter McDermott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Burns Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Sebastian Cairns Non-Executive Director
