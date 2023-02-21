Seed Innovations discusses convertible loan note repayment

Seed Innovations Ltd - AIM-listed investor in the medical cannabis, health, and wellness space - Says it is in discussions with its portfolio company South West Brands, with Seed requesting full repayment as the convertible loan note it provided South West Brands in October 2021 has matured. At this time, Seed made a GBP150,000 investment in South West Brands via a 12-month, 8% CLN maturing in October last year. This was extended until mid-January, as announced in mid-November. In total, Seed says it has GBP500,000 invested via several CLNs valued at GBP543,000 as at September 30.

Current stock price: 2.15 pence, down 4.4%

12-month change: down 65%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.