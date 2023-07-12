Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based wellness and life sciences company - Notes announcement released on the Australian Stock Exchange by its portfolio company, Little Green Pharma Ltd, in which the company holds a 2.5% interest. Says Little Green Pharma has been awarded a commercial tender to supply up to USD1.6 million of its CBD50 medical cannabis oils to a French medicinal cannabis trial. Says this trial is until March 2024 and is currently the largest government-led trial in Europe.

Seed Innovations Vice President of Investment Analysis Alfredo Pascual says: "We are delighted that Little Green Pharma has been chosen to supply CBD products to the French medicinal cannabis trial until its conclusion in 2024. France, with its potential as a major future medicinal cannabis market in Europe, holds promising prospects for Little Green Pharma, and the tender presents a remarkable opportunity to have a first mover advantage."

Current stock price: 2.06 pence, up 5.4% on Wednesday afternoon

12-month change: down 56%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

