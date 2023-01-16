Seed Innovations hails Little Green's "record" cash receipts

Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company focusing in medical cannabis, health and wellness space businesses - Notes announcement by portfolio company Little Green Pharma Ltd, which saw record quarterly customer cash receipts of USD6.0 million in the three months that ended December 31. Generates quarterly revenue of USD5.3 million, up from USD4.9 million in the third quarter and from USD3.7 million a year earlier. Says cash receipts exceed revenue due to the collection of outstanding receivables from the third quarter and the receipt of deposits for product sales delivered in January. Reports strong growth in Little Green Pharma Danish flower sales in Germany. Says Little Green Pharma completes a successful USD4.0 million placement, with applications up to USD2.0 million closing on Monday. Notes Little Green Pharma's second exclusive supply agreement with Cannamedical for SMS strain in Germany

Current stock price: 2.52 pence, up 5.1% on Monday

12-month change: down 65%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.