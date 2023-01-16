Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seed Innovations Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    FFWD   GG00BRK9BQ81

SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(FFWD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:26 2023-01-16 am EST
2.500 GBX   +4.17%
12:44pSeed Innovations hails Little Green's "record" cash receipts
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Seed Innovations loss widens; Atome launches offer
AN
2022Seed Innovations Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seed Innovations hails Little Green's "record" cash receipts

01/16/2023 | 12:44pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based investment company focusing in medical cannabis, health and wellness space businesses - Notes announcement by portfolio company Little Green Pharma Ltd, which saw record quarterly customer cash receipts of USD6.0 million in the three months that ended December 31. Generates quarterly revenue of USD5.3 million, up from USD4.9 million in the third quarter and from USD3.7 million a year earlier. Says cash receipts exceed revenue due to the collection of outstanding receivables from the third quarter and the receipt of deposits for product sales delivered in January. Reports strong growth in Little Green Pharma Danish flower sales in Germany. Says Little Green Pharma completes a successful USD4.0 million placement, with applications up to USD2.0 million closing on Monday. Notes Little Green Pharma's second exclusive supply agreement with Cannamedical for SMS strain in Germany

Current stock price: 2.52 pence, up 5.1% on Monday

12-month change: down 65%

By Greg Rosenvinge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LITTLE GREEN PHARMA LTD 5.71% 0.185 Delayed Quote.2.78%
SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED 4.17% 2.5 Delayed Quote.-7.69%
All news about SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED
12:44pSeed Innovations hails Little Green's "record" cash receipts
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Seed Innovations loss widens; Atome launches offer
AN
2022Seed Innovations Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30,..
CI
2022Seed Innovations sells remainder of Leap Gaming to IMG Arena
AN
2022SEED Innovations Portfolio Company Reaches Agreement For Sale
MT
2022LONDON BRIEFING: Stocks called flat on mixed news from China
AN
2022IMG Arena US, LLC agreed to acquire an unknown remaining stake in Fralis LLC from Seed ..
CI
2022TRADING UPDATES: Sancus returns GBP1.6 million; Versarien's UK loan
AN
2022Seed Innovations subsidiary secures second cannabis deal in Denmark
AN
2022TRADING UPDATES: Smithson assets grow; FireAngel delivers milestone
AN
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 -3,63 M -4,43 M -4,43 M
Net income 2022 -4,51 M -5,50 M -5,50 M
Net cash 2022 0,92 M 1,13 M 1,13 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 5,11 M 6,23 M 6,23 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seed Innovations Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Peter McDermott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Burns Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Sebastian Cairns Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED-7.69%6
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION2.33%9 978
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.66%5 331
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC5.11%4 284
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED0.15%3 945
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND6.33%3 727