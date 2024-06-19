Seed Innovations Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company is focused primarily on disruptive high growth life sciences and technology businesses particularly within the medical cannabis arena. The Company's objective is to invest in disruptive technologies with significant intellectual property rights, which they are seeking to exploit, principally within the technology sector, including digital and content focused businesses; life sciences sectors, including biotech and pharmaceuticals; and health and wellness sectors. It is also focused on providing its investors with exposure to disruptive growth opportunities, with a mix of liquid, pre-liquid, and longer-term investments. The Company invests in companies across various sectors, such as gaming, healthcare, food technology, fintech, cannabidiol (CBD) wellness, and education technology. Beaumont Cornish Limited acts as a nominated adviser to the Company.

Sector Closed End Funds