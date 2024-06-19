Seed Innovations Ltd - investor focused on early-stage health, wellness and medical cannabis firms - In the financial year to March 31, comprehensive loss narrows to GBP2.1 million from GBP4.5 million a year prior. Basic and diluted loss per share is 1.01 pence compared with 2.10p. No dividend was declared, unchanged from a year prior. Net assets per share totals GBP6.73 compared with GBP7.54. Remains "frustrated that the market does not understand the value and quality of our net asset value," company says. Says it is focused on utilising strategic initiatives to enhance investor perception and communicate its "intrinsic value proposition" to the market. Remains optimistic about Seed's current investment portfolio.
Current stock price: 1.89 pence
12-month change: down 7.7%
By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter
