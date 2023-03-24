Advanced search
    FFWD   GG00BRK9BQ81

SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(FFWD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:34:52 2023-03-24 am EDT
1.830 GBX   -3.68%
10:26aSeed Innovations says portfolio firm completes placement
AN
03/15Seed Innovations Shares Rise as Portfolio Company Avextra Secures EUR17 Million Funding
MT
03/15Foresight Solar Fund NAV up in 2022, raises dividend
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seed Innovations says portfolio firm completes placement

03/24/2023 | 10:26am EDT
Seed Innovations Ltd - AIM-listed investor in the medical cannabis, health, and wellness space - Says its portfolio firm Little Green Pharma Ltd has completed a placement worth USD5 million from from new and existing investors. Says the funds will be used to repay balance of loan note with Canopy Growth Corp and for working capital and costs of offer. Little Green Pharma says, under the placement, it will issue new shared at USD0.18 per share, representing a 5.3% discount to the last price of USD0.19 per share on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Officer of Little Green Pharma Fleta Solomon says: "The proceeds of the placement allow us to fully repay the outstanding loan note with Canopy Growth Corporation in relation to our 2021 Denmark facility acquisition, which both strengthens our balance sheet and removes associated interest expenses. In addition, the business will use the balance of the funding to continue delivering on its growth trajectory and focus on achieving cash-flow break-even."

Seed Innovations owns 7.3 million ordinary shares in LGP representing 2.7% of LGP's issued share capital.

Current stock price: 1.83 pence each, down 3.7% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: down 61%

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CANOPY GROWTH CORPORATION 0.76% 2.64 Delayed Quote.-16.56%
LITTLE GREEN PHARMA LTD 13.16% 0.215 Delayed Quote.19.44%
SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED -3.68% 1.83 Delayed Quote.-26.92%
Financials
Sales 2022 -3,63 M -4,47 M -4,47 M
Net income 2022 -4,51 M -5,56 M -5,56 M
Net cash 2022 0,92 M 1,14 M 1,14 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4,04 M 4,98 M 4,98 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Peter McDermott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Burns Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Sebastian Cairns Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED-26.92%5
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-6.93%9 361
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.2.11%5 025
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND13.57%3 969
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-6.69%3 841
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-4.00%3 820
