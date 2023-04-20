Advanced search
    FFWD   GG00BRK9BQ81

SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED

(FFWD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  07:00:32 2023-04-20 am EDT
1.978 GBX   +5.49%
07:16aSeed Innovations sells South West Brands to OTO for GBP2.6 million
AN
04/17Eqtec enters deal; Fulcrum buys 42 mining claims
AN
04/11SEED Innovations Completes Sale of Leap Gaming
MT
Seed Innovations sells South West Brands to OTO for GBP2.6 million

04/20/2023 | 07:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - Seed Innovations Ltd said on Thursdsay its portfolio company South West Brands Ltd has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with OTO International Ltd.

The Guernsey-based investor in the medical cannabis, health, and wellness space said SWB will be bought by OTO for a consideration of GBP6.2 million, to be paid in OTO shares.

Seed will receive a total of GBP423,000 in OTO ordinary shares following the conversion of the convertible loan note Seed holds in SWB, and will be repaid GBP167,000 in cash.

Following a total investment into SWB of GBP500,000 by the company, the total return from the sale will be GBP590,000, 1.18 times the original price, said Seed.

OTO is a London-based wellness brand focused on holistic plant ingredients and cannabidiol.

Chief Executive Officer of Seed, Ed McDermott said: "It has been a very hard market for both small cap companies in general, and in particular CBD and cannabis related companies, and for SWB to be acquired for some GBP6.2 million is testament to the hard work and dedication shown by Rebekah Hall and her team in such a testing environment.

Shares in Seed were up 5.5% at 1.98 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Sabrina Penty; Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 -3,63 M -4,51 M -4,51 M
Net income 2022 -4,51 M -5,61 M -5,61 M
Net cash 2022 0,92 M 1,15 M 1,15 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,18x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 3,99 M 4,96 M 4,96 M
EV / Sales 2021 2,16x
EV / Sales 2022 -2,46x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Edward Peter McDermott Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Ian Michael Burns Non-Executive Chairman
Luke Sebastian Cairns Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEED INNOVATIONS LIMITED-27.88%5
ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION-1.14%10 020
FS KKR CAPITAL CORP.7.83%5 306
THE RENEWABLES INFRASTRUCTURE GROUP LIMITED-2.62%3 912
HICL INFRASTRUCTURE PLC-7.91%3 827
MACQUARIE KOREA INFRASTRUCTURE FUND12.22%3 771
