Seed Innovations Ltd - Guernsey-based wellness and life sciences company - Provides updates from two portfolio companies, Northern Leaf PLC and OTO International Ltd. Says Northern Leaf has been accredited good agricultural and collecting practice by Control Union Medical Cannabis Standard for its cultivation facility in Jersey. Adds supply agreements have been received for initial sales into Germany and Australia, with a number of other supply agreements into various jurisdictions under discussion. Further, says OTO has recently undertaken a fundraise to fund working capital through to the end of 2023. Explains fundraise is at a significant discount to OTO's indicative enterprise value. As a result, Seed is impairing the combined loan and equity position by around 75% in light of both the tough current market conditions and likely needs of OTO to raise further funding in 2024.

Current stock price: 2.43 pence

12-month change: down 10%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

