Seeen PLC - London-based social media and technology company - Announces partnership with American 7s Football League for an interactive video commerce and on-demand video platform. Seeen will provide A7FL's video-on demand offering throughout the A7Fl's 10th season in 2024.

Seeen Chief Executive Officer Adrian Hargrave says: "We are excited to deepen our partnership with A7FL, who have created a unique brand, focused on attracting younger and diverse audiences. Our offering is well suited for A7FL's audience and we look forward to driving more views and more sales for A7FL as it continues its growth."

Current stock price: 4.97 pence each, up 2.1% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 17%

By Tom Budszus, Alliance News slot editor

