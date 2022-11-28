Advanced search
Seeing Machines : AGM 2022 Presentation

11/28/2022 | 05:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Annual General Meeting

Monday 28 November 2022

Agenda

  • Welcome and introductions
  • Chair address
  • Meeting formalities (Voting & Q&A)
  • Formal business
    • Financial Statements, Reports and Resolutions
  • Meeting close

November 2022

Seeing Machines

2

CHAIR'S ADDRESS

November 2022

Seeing Machines

3

MEETING FORMALITIES

November 2022

Seeing Machines

4

Online - how you can vote and ask questions

VOTE via the Online Voting Platform

IMPORTANT: ensure that there is a tick against each of the resolutions before disconnecting from the AGM!

ASK QUESTIONS via Zoom (oral & written)

  • Written:please use the box shown on the Zoom screen to type your question.
  • Ensure you provide your registered holder name & HIN / SRN to the Company Secretary
  • At the appropriate time, your question will be read out by the Company Secretary.
  • Orally:please please use the 'chat' function in ZOOM to private message the Company Secretary advising your desire to ask a question verbally
  • Ensure you provide your registered holder name & HIN / SRN to the Company Secretary
  • When invited by the Chair, the Company Secretary will UNMUTE your line. You may proceed to ask your question.

Having technical issues?: Call Computershare on +61 3 9415 4024

November 2022

Seeing Machines

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

