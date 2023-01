Seeing Machines Ltd - Canberra-based vision-based monitoring technology - Chief Financial Officer Martin Ive buys 1.2 million shares at 6.59 pence, worth GBP76,128, on Friday last week. Ive now is interested in 2.9 million shares, a 0.1% stake.

Current stock price: 6.78p

12-month change: down 34%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.