Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Seeing Machines Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SEE   AU0000XINAJ0

SEEING MACHINES LIMITED

(SEE)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:25 2023-02-08 am EST
7.690 GBX   +6.07%
02/06Seeing Machines signs deal to target Aftermarket business
AN
02/06Seeing Machines Signs Distribution Deal With Mobileye Vision Technologies
MT
02/06Seeing Machines Limited Signs a Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Seeing Machines : Director Dealing

02/09/2023 | 01:43am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Seeing Machines Limited ("Seeing Machines" or the "Company")

8 February 2023

PDMR / Director Dealing

Seeing Machines Limited (AIM: SEE, "Seeing Machines" or the "Company"), the advanced computer vision technology company that designs AI-powered operator monitoring systems to improve transport safety, announces that on 7 February 2023, Istabraq Pty Limited (Katmai Investments A/C), a person closely associated with the Company's Chief Financial Officer, Martin Ive, purchased a total of 450,000 ordinary shares ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company at a price of 7.06 pence per Ordinary Share.

Following this purchase, Mr Ive is now beneficially interested in 4,450,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.1 per cent. of the issued share capital of the Company.

The Notification of Dealing Form required in accordance with UK MAR is set out below.

Enquiries:

Seeing Machines Limited

+61 2 6103 4700

Paul McGlone - CEO

Sophie Nicoll - Corporate Communications

Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited (Nominated Adviser and Broker)

+44 20 7710 7600

Alex Price

Nick Adams

Ben Burnett

Dentons Global Advisors (Media Enquiries)

+44 20 7664 5095

James Styles

Jonathon Brill

seeingmachines@dentonsglobaladvisors.com

About Seeing Machines (AIM: SEE), a global company founded in 2000 and headquartered in Australia, is an industry leader in vision-based monitoring technology that enable machines to see, understand and assist people. Seeing Machines' technology portfolio of AI algorithms, embedded processing and optics, power products that need to deliver reliable real-time understanding of vehicle operators. The technology spans the critical measurement of where a driver is looking, through to classification of their cognitive state as it applies to accident risk. Reliable "driver state" measurement is the end-goal of Driver Monitoring Systems (DMS) technology. Seeing Machines develops DMS technology to drive safety for Automotive, Commercial Fleet, Off-road and Aviation. The company has offices in Australia, USA, Europe and Asia, and supplies technology solutions and services to industry leaders in each market vertical.

www.seeingmachines.com

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name:

Istabraq Pty Limited (Katmai

Investments A/C)

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status:

A person closely associated with the

Company's Chief

Financial Officer,

Martin Ive

b)

Initial notification/Amendment:

Initial notification

Details of the issuer, emission allowance

market participant, auction platform,

auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name:

Seeing Machines Limited

b)

LEI:

549300LNJJPZ2SU7A197

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have

been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of

Ordinary shares of nil par value

Identification Code

ISIN: AU0000XINAJ0

b)

Nature of the transaction:

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s):

Price(s)

Volume(s)

7.06 Pence

450,000

d)

Aggregated information:

N/A - single transaction as above

Aggregated volume

Price

e)

Date of the transaction:

7 February 2023

f)

Place of the transaction:

London Stock Exchange

Disclaimer

Seeing Machines Limited published this content on 08 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2023 06:42:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
02/06Seeing Machines signs deal to target Aftermarket business
AN
02/06Seeing Machines Signs Distribution Deal With Mobileye Vision Technologies
MT
02/06Seeing Machines Limited Signs a Non-Exclusive Distribution Agreement with Mobileye Visi..
CI
01/26Seeing Machines : Director Dealing
PU
01/25Seeing Machines : Director Dealing
PU
01/17Seeing Machines : Director Dealing
PU
01/16Seeing Machines CFO Martin Ive buys 1.2 million shares
AN
01/12Seeing Machines : Director Dealing
PU
01/05Seeing Machines and Omnivision launch silicon platform
AN
01/04Seeing Machines and OMNIVISION Launch Silicon Platform with Interior Sensing Technology..
PR
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 74,8 M 51,8 M 51,8 M
Net income 2023 -21,8 M -15,1 M -15,1 M
Net cash 2023 3,50 M 2,43 M 2,43 M
P/E ratio 2023 -25,6x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 550 M 381 M 381 M
EV / Sales 2023 7,30x
EV / Sales 2024 6,37x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 86,4%
Chart SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Seeing Machines Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SEEING MACHINES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 0,13 AUD
Average target price 0,29 AUD
Spread / Average Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Paul Andrew McGlone Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Ive Chief Financial Officer
Catherine Hill Chairman
Sebastien Rougeaux Chief Scientific Officer
Anthony Borgo Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SEEING MACHINES LIMITED25.04%381
ACCENTURE PLC6.70%181 252
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.6.63%153 374
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-3.49%122 817
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-6.23%93 962
INFOSYS LIMITED3.59%77 666